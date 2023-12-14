Open Extended Reactions

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Winnipeg Jets leading scorer Kyle Connor has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Jets announced the move on social media Wednesday. The team did not provide a timetable for the forward's return.

Connor was injured during the second period of Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks when he took a knee from Anaheim defenseman Ryan Strome, who received a game misconduct on the play but avoided a suspension.

Before Tuesday's 2-1 loss at San Jose, Jets coach Rick Bowness said Connor underwent an MRI on Monday and had been sent back to Winnipeg to be examined by team doctors.

Bowness also stood by his original opinion, saying the hit should have drawn a suspension.

"I respectfully disagree with the league," Bowness said. "I still think it's a suspendable offense. I felt it then, I've looked at it a number of times, and I still feel that way."

Connor, 27, has 17 goals and 28 points in 25 games this season. He leads the team in goals and is tied with Mark Scheifele for the lead in points. He recorded a career-high 47 goals and 93 points in 2021-22.

The Jets called up forward Dominic Toninato from the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

The Jets were scheduled to wrap up a four-game trip Wednesday in Los Angeles.