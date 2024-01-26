Brendan Gallagher is ejected from the game after a vicious illegal hit to the head of Adam Pelech. (1:00)

NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has been suspended five games for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech.

The NHL announced the suspension Friday after a disciplinary phone hearing with Gallagher, who was given a match penalty and ejected for hitting Pelech in the head with his right elbow midway through the third period of the teams' game Thursday night. Pelech did not return.

In videos produced in English and French announcing the suspension, the league's department of player safety said Gallagher delivered direct and forceful contact to Pelech's head when he could have avoided doing so.

Gallagher, 34, and now in his 12th season, had been fined once before in his career and not suspended before.

Not considered a repeat offender under the collective bargaining agreement, he'll forfeit $169,271 in salary and miss games at Pittsburgh and Washington and against Dallas, St. Louis and Anaheim sandwiched around the All-Star break. Gallagher is eligible to return Feb. 15 at the New York Rangers.