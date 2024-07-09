Open Extended Reactions

The Florida Panthers agreed to terms with defenseman Adam Boqvist on a one-year contract Tuesday.

The Swede will join his older brother, forward Jesper Boqvist, with the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

Adam Boqvist, 23, recorded one goal and nine assists in 35 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023-24.

A first-round pick (eighth overall) by Chicago in 2018, he has 85 points (23 goals, 62 assists) in 209 games with the Blackhawks (2019-21) and Blue Jackets.

Jesper Boqvist, 25, agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Panthers on July 1.