Open Extended Reactions

Veteran defenseman Ryan Suter is headed to the St. Louis Blues after agreeing to terms on a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Suter, who was an unrestricted free agent, will receive a base salary of $775,000 and could earn up to an additional $2.225 million in performance bonuses.

Suter, 39, wasn't headed toward free agency after the Stars' season ended in the Western Conference finals, but he had the final season of his contract bought out by Dallas in late June, the second time in his career that happened to him. He also was bought out of a deal by the Minnesota Wild.

Suter signed a three-year, $14.6 million contract with the Stars in 2021, with an average annual value of $3.65 million, so a pay cut seemed in order for a player nearing his age-40 season.

Suter finished with two goals and 17 points last season, averaging 18:56 of ice time on a deep Stars team that finished as the No. 1 seed in the West. He had one goal and four points in the postseason, as the Stars played in three rounds.