The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Keegan Kolesar to a three-year, $7.5 million contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

Kolesar, 27, is in his sixth season with Vegas after he was acquired in June 2017 from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a second-round pick in that year's draft.

In 29 games this season, he has 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists). He leads Vegas in hits with 90 and is one shy of his career high in goals, scoring eight in 70-plus games each of the past two seasons.

All 304 of his career NHL games have been played with the Golden Knights, and he has tallied 83 points (33 goals, 50 assists).