Goalie Charlie Lindgren took a hit to the head and left the Washington Capitals' home game against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night.

In the first minute of the second period, Lindgren was struck in the side of the head by Montreal's Nick Suzuki, who was checked into the goalie by Brandon Duhaime.

Lindgren lay on the ice for a few seconds and play was halted. He got back up and appeared to try to stretch his neck. The game resumed, but Lindgren was pulled approximately two minutes later, with Logan Thompson taking over in the crease.

The Capitals later confirmed that Lindgren would not return to the game due to an upper-body injury.

Before exiting, Lindgren stopped all nine shots he faced and the Capitals led 1-0. Montreal came back to defeat Washington 3-2 in overtime.

Washington is set to play again Saturday at the Nashville Predators.