Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand will not play in the team's Eastern Conference first-round series against the Florida Panthers, head coach Jon Cooper announced Saturday.

Bjorkstrand is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury that he sustained during Tampa Bay's 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on April 11.

Bjorkstrand, 30, has nine points (five goals, four assists) in 18 games with the Lightning since the club acquired him from the Seattle Kraken before the NHL trade deadline. He recorded 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 61 games with the Kraken in 2024-25.

A third-round pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2013 NHL draft, Bjorkstrand has totaled 384 points (172 goals, 212 assists) in 624 career games with the Blue Jackets, Kraken and Lightning.