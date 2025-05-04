Open Extended Reactions

Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele will not play in Game 7 of the Jets' first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday due to an undisclosed injury, coach Scott Arniel said.

Arniel ruled Scheifele out following the team's morning skate. He was hurt in Game 5 -- playing just 8:05 in the first period before exiting -- and then did not travel with the Jets to St. Louis for Game 6. Arniel had previously said Scheifele was a game-time decision for Game 7.

Scheifele, 32, skated in a track suit Saturday, and Arniel told reporters the veteran was feeling better than he had the day before. Scheifele, however, was not able to participate in the Jets' on-ice session by Sunday, quickly indicating he would not be available for the game.

Winnipeg held a 2-0 lead in the series over St. Louis before the Blues stormed back with a pair of wins to tie it, 2-2. The home team has won each game in the best-of-seven series so far.

The Jets' challenge in closing St. Louis out only increases without Scheifele. Winnipeg has already been dealing with the uneven play of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, a significant storyline in the series to date. Hellebuyck was pulled in all three of his starts at St. Louis while giving up a combined 16 goals on 66 shots (.758 SV%). In Game 6, Hellebuyck allowed four goals in just 5 minutes, 23 seconds of the second period.

Hellebuyck was Winnipeg's backbone during the regular season, earning a Hart Trophy and Vezina Trophy nomination for his impeccable year (.925 SV%, 2.00 GAA).

Sunday's winner will face the Dallas Stars in a second-round matchup.