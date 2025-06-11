Cale Makar skates through the Kings defense and passes to Logan O'Connor to put the Avalanche on top. (0:40)

Open Extended Reactions

Colorado Avalanche offensive-minded defenseman Cale Makar is the recipient of the James Norris Memorial Trophy for the second time in his career, the NHL announced Wednesday.

The award is presented "to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position," as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

"Any time you get recognized for something like this, it's very cool," Makar, 26, said. "It's very special to be able to (win) this a second time. To have the group of guys that we did -- it seems cliche to say, but it's truly a team award.

"We had a fun year and it'll be more fun hopefully continuing, but this one's for them."

Makar learned that he won the award during a recent golf outing with family and friends in Calgary, his hometown.

He joins Hall of Fame members Bobby Orr (eight times), Denis Potvin and Paul Coffey (three times), and Rod Langway (two times) as players to win multiple Norris Trophies before turning 27. Current Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson also won twice before his 27th birthday.

Makar took home 176 of the 191 first-place votes and recorded 1,861 voting points to win the Norris Trophy for the first time since 2021-22. He has been a finalist for the award in five of his first six NHL seasons.

Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets received 13 first-place votes and finished with 1,266 points, while Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes had two first-place votes and 918 points. Hughes was seeking to become the first repeat winner of the award since Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom of the Detroit Red Wings captured three in a row from 2005-06 through 2007-08.

Makar opened the season with a 13-game point streak. He led all NHL defensemen in goals (30), assists (62) and points (92) this season.