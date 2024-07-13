Dragons hand Broncos sixth straight loss in thriller

Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane's finals hopes are in tatters after St George Illawarra hung on to win 30-26 to give last year's grand finalists their sixth consecutive loss.

No team in premiership history has lost that many games in a row and won the title. The Dragons pack mauled and monstered the Broncos in the first half with second-rower Jaydn Su'A, dropped from the Queensland side, playing one of his finest games against his former club at Suncorp Stadium.

The visitors scored three of their four first-half tries in the space of nine minutes to lead 22-6 at the break to stun the crowd of 34,224. Three of those tries followed Brisbane errors.

Winger Christian Tuipulotu scored his first career hat-trick with his first-half double showcasing brute strength and willpower.