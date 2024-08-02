Eels ease to upset win over Warriors in Auckland

Open Extended Reactions

Wantaway Parramatta young gun Blaize Talagi has shown Eels fans what they'll be missing next year, starring in a 30-20 defeat of the Warriors in Auckland.

The 19-year-old centre, who is set to join Penrith in 2025, scored a try and set up another on Friday night.

The second-from-bottom Eels produced one of their most convincing attacking displays of the season to break a six-game losing streak and all but end the Warriors' NRL finals hopes.

The loss will come as a bitter disappointment to the New Zealanders who had it all to play for.

The 12th-placed Warriors remain three points adrift of the top eight, with their finals rivals still to play.

But Warriors coach Andrew Webster believes it's not over yet.

"Let's see what happens. I still think if we win four games we can get there," he said.

"We haven't made it easy on ourselves tonight but we haven't given up."

Parramatta meanwhile had only pride to play for and were coming off a torrid week in which they lost Talagi, and promising forward Charlie Guymer asked for permission to speak to other clubs about a move.

Parramatta's Sean Russell is tackled during his side's Round 22 NRL clash with the Warriors in Auckland, August 2, 2024 Dave Rowland/Getty Images

But Talagi is not gone yet.

He set up the first try of the night, finding the last pass for winger Jake Tago in a sweeping move to the left.

"It's obviously disappointing to lose Blaize, but Blaize is a great young kid and to have the guts to chase what he wants to chase, all credit to Blaize," said Parramatta captain Clint Gutherson.

"We love the kid here, he's a great kid, a really polite kid. He's got a big future in the game and we'd love to keep him. But rugby league is a weird sport. It's a business. Blaize thought, for his career, he had to chase somewhere else and we've got to respect that and help Blaize grow over the next five weeks."

Joey Lussick doubled the Eels' advantage before the Warriors hit back through Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, with Shaun Johnson involved in the build up in his return from injury.

Parramatta captain Clint Gutherson also starred after a disappointing season.

The fullback scored one try and assisted one, but perhaps his most impressive moment was an incredible one-on-one strip on Dallin Watene-Zelezniak when the Warriors winger looked certain to score in the dying minutes.

Halfback Daejarn Asi slipped through a sieve-like Warriors defence to round out the first period, before Talagi extended the lead to 26 points shortly after halftime.

Even with Johnson back organising the line, the Warriors attack looked bereft of ideas until the 71st minute.

The Warriors finally hit back through fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad before Tago was sent to the bin for a professional foul with five minutes left.

The home side made the most of their numerical advantage with tries to Marata Niukore and Watene-Zelezniak, but it was too little too late.