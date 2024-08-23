Open Extended Reactions

Mal Meninga has effectively ruled out picking Latrell Mitchell for the end-of-year Pacific Championships, as South Sydney fight to avoid any NRL ban going into next season.

Mitchell has emerged from his moon boot and began rehabilitation on his foot, after returning to the Rabbitohs headquarters from personal leave.

With an NRL breach notice still hanging over his head and questions over when a one-match ban will be served, Mitchell has had positive scans on the state of his foot.

South Sydney had long held hope that Mitchell could return this season if they remained in finals contention, after he was hurt before State of Origin III.

Latrell Mitchell in action for Australia. George Wood/Getty Images

But even if he is fit, Meninga indicated on Friday that Mitchell would not form part of his Australian squad for the end-of-season Pacific Championships against New Zealand and Tonga.

"At this stage we're unsure where Latrell is. But I don't think he has probably played enough games and in a good headspace to be in contention," Meninga said.

"Tommy Turbo (Trbojevic) showed again last night how great of a player he is, he can play anywhere. I'm not quite sure where Bradman Best is.

"We've obviously got Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, he has played centres. Kotoni Staggs has had a great back-end of the year as well.

"We've got some quality players we can pick from."

Meninga's comments come as the Rabbitohs push hard for any ban given to Mitchell by the NRL integrity unit for the white-powder photo to be served this year.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

Mitchell was due to enter his response to an NRL breach notice by Thursday night, after images circulated last week of him standing above a white substance.

There is no suggestion the powder was of an illegal nature.

While particulars of the sanction are yet to be published, AAP has been told the NRL is proposing a one-match ban for the fullback as well as a monetary fine.

There is also a push from head office for the ban to be served at the start of next year, given Mitchell's injury.

But the Rabbitohs are adamant any suspension should be served immediately, allowing Mitchell to start next year under returning coach Wayne Bennett.

In their submission to the NRL, Souths are expected to raise such issues as Taylan May serving a ban for an off-field scuffle while sidelined by an ACL injury.

There are also numerous examples of players serving bans for on-field indiscretions while injured, with Parramatta's Kelma Tuilagi doing so this year.

South Sydney are also understood to have the support of the Rugby League Players Association, with the issue likely to drag into next week.

Interim Rabbitohs coach Ben Hornby wouldn't be drawn into the debate on Friday, but said Mitchell had seemed in better spirits in the past week.

"The Latrell stuff will take care of itself, the club will take care of it, and we'll go from there," Hornby said ahead of Saturday's clash with Newcastle.

"It has been tough (for him). He knows he put himself in that position as well. He is starting to come out of it, he's been a lot better this week."

Mitchell is also due to front South Sydney's board in the next week over his behaviour, the white-powder image coming at the end of a drama-charged year.