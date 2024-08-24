Raiders stun Cleary-less Panthers to keep season alive

Open Extended Reactions

Canberra have kept their slim NRL finals hopes alive with a stirring 22-18 comeback win against a Penrith side sorely missing star halfback Nathan Cleary.

With nine minutes left, down by two points and defending their own try-line, Raiders centre Matt Timoko intercepted a Jarome Luai pass and handed it to Xavier Savage to sprint away and score.

The GIO Stadium faithful could scarcely believe this was the same Canberra side that capitulated so meekly in their 42-4 loss to North Queensland last time out.

"I know they got that in them," coach Ricky Stuart said.

The Raiders celebrate after Xavier Savage's try. Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images

"Last week was not us and I don't know where it comes from. I don't think I've been as embarrassed last week as I have all the times I've coached here.

"All week I've told them you owe this club and this jumper a performance.

"I must say they paid the fans back, they paid the club back ten-fold in their performance."

It was also a fitting send-off for captain Elliott Whitehead in his final home game before he leaves for the Super League at season's end.

The famously stoic Englishman was in tears after fulltime.

With their unlikely victory over the triple-reigning premiers, the Raiders pulled level on points with Brisbane and the Dolphins (26) and two short of St George Illawarra in eighth place on the ladder.

After Stuart slammed his players for being "spoilt" the week prior, Savage played like he had a point to prove.

As winds swirled above, Jamal Fogarty tormented Brian To'o with his howitzer of a right boot.

The Panthers winger just managed to hang onto Fogarty's first two volleys but on his third effort Savage snatched a high ball above To'o, who misjudged the flight of the bomb and leaped too late.

Savage spun away and sped past Casey McLean before reaching out a long right arm to plant the ball in the corner.

Slow starts have become an unhealthy habit for Penrith, conceding first points for the fourth game in a row.

But they hit back through hooker Luke Sommerton and Daine Laurie either side of a Kaeo Weekes four-pointer for the hosts, to go into the interval with a 12-10 lead.

After James Fisher-Harris crashed over in the second half it looked like the Panthers would show their class and hold on.

But a try to winger Albert Hopoate and Savage's runaway four-pointer sealed a memorable upset for the Green Machine.

Penrith never looked fluent without Cleary, who has been ruled out of the rest of the home-and-away season with a shoulder injury.

Stand-in halfback Brad Schneider had a quiet game and left the bulk of the playmaking to halves partner Jarome Luai.

Prop Joe Tapine was a standout for the Raiders, running for 129 metres with the ball and creating two line-break assists with his dangerous offloads.

With their second straight loss, the Panthers gave Melbourne a chance to wrap up the minor premiership with a win over the Dolphins.

They also risk dropping out of the top two with Cronulla and the Sydney Roosters nipping at their heels.

"I'm honestly not too worried about that," said coach Ivan Cleary.

"We've had years in the past where this time of year we're kicking around and waiting for the finals to start, so it's definitely not going to be like that this year.

"What's important is we hit the finals playing well. At the moment we're not playing well enough."