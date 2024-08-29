Latrell Mitchell learns fate over Dubbo photo

Open Extended Reactions

Latrell Mitchell's white-powder saga could cost him as much as $120,000 in fines after the NRL and South Sydney finalised their sanctions for the superstar fullback.

The NRL has also confirmed Mitchell will serve his one-match ban only when fully fit, finalising its investigation more than two weeks after a photo emerged on social media that depicted the 27-year-old leaning over a white powder.

Mitchell will pay $20,000 in NRL-imposed fines and $20,000 up-front to the Rabbitohs, with an additional suspended $80,000 fine to be triggered if he reoffends.

He will also be required to undertake training programs with the NRL's wellbeing and education department, and adhere to a wellbeing program mandated by the Rabbitohs.

Mitchell admitted on Tuesday he had made "poor decisions" while sidelined with a season-ending foot injury, having fronted the Rabbitohs' board to explain himself earlier that day.

Rabbitohs chief executive Blake Solly has accepted the fullback is contrite.

"This has been a very challenging time for everyone at South Sydney, including staff and management, coaches, players, members, supporters and Latrell himself," Solly said.

"Most importantly, it has been very difficult for his family. This is not lost on Latrell.

"He has shown great remorse and given us a solid commitment to improve himself, make better decisions, and to work towards becoming the best dad he can be to his children, the best partner he can be to Brielle, and the player he can be for the Rabbitohs.

"He has taken full responsibility for his decisions and his actions.

"I, along with the board and management, are confident that this will be a turning point for Latrell and that he will make better decisions in the future. We are committed to helping him do that."

AAP understands it will fall to the Rabbitohs' medical staff to determine when Mitchell, who has not played since round 18, is available to serve his ban.

The timing of the one-match suspension mandated by the NRL's breach notice has been a sticking point in recent days.

The Rugby League Players Association had pushed for Mitchell to serve his ban immediately, despite interim coach Ben Hornby already confirming the fullback's season had been ended by his foot injury.