Brisbane prop Payne Haas is expected to miss the post-season Pacific Championships after being sent for surgery on his foot.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters also conformed on Wednesday morning that fullback Reece Walsh would not play against Melbourne on Thursday night due to his broken hand not healing sufficiently to play.

Payne Haas of the Broncos in action against the Dolphins in Round 26. Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

Australia front-rower Haas played through pain in last week's 40-6 loss to the Dolphins where it was clear that his Lisfranc injury was hampering him. He sustained the injury in the round-22 loss to Gold Coast but came back early to try and get Brisbane into the finals.

"Payne will have surgery on his foot on Tuesday and Reece is just not ready to play so there is no point in risking him," Walters said.

"(Haas) will be probably be eliminated from the internationals at the end of the year and that is not good for Payne but I really commend him for his efforts to get back on the field. He showed what a true Bronco is, putting his body on the line for the club.

"That just shows the kind of player Payne is and the type of person he is."

Haas was given a spell against the Dolphins and was clamouring to get back on.

"It shows great faith in what we are doing here," Walters.

"We tried to give him a rest and he wasn't too happy. He is a winner and we are very happy to have him as part of our club."

Veteran winger Corey Oates will play against the Storm in what could be his final game for the club after not being offered a contract for next season.

"I'm not sure if it is a farewell game but it is good to see him back," Walters said.

"He has been a great player for the club and with the way the Storm play he will be great with his carries out of yardage and strong in defence.

"(Whether Oates gets a new deal) will be something for post-game. We still haven't sorted out our roster for next year."

The Broncos can't make finals but Walters said he was looking for a performance against the competition leaders that was befitting of what the club stand for.

"We want to fight hard and play hard for each other," he said.

"That has been clearly said to the players and they are keen. We are all hurting about the position we are in and the only way to respond with a strong performance.

"We have high expectations and all the players and staff are hurting (about missing finals). We will do a review at the end of the year and we will come up with some reasons.

"I have my own views which I am keen to share with everyone here in the building."