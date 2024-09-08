NRL Season 2024: Top players, signings and rookies named

Open Extended Reactions

With the 2024 NRL season proper wrapped up and put away for another year, we pause before the frantic finals to take a look back at the players who contributed most to another incredible feast of rugby league.

We start with the fresh-faced rookies, work through the best new signings and finish off with our 10 best players of the year.

Jack Bostock of the Dolphins scores a trademark try in the corner. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Top 5 Rookies

1. Jack Bostock (Dolphins)

The big winger got a taste of first grade last year, but is still eligible to win rookie of the year and would be a worthy recipient. The Dolphins have been a delight to watch at times and have scored a boatload of impressive tries, many of which were scored down that left side.

2. Lachlan Galvin (Tigers)

Galvin can't win the actual Rookie of the Year award due to a suspension, but after putting all that contract unpleasantness behind him in the middle of the season he has strung together some quality football down the stretch, despite the Tigers claiming the dreaded wooden spoon once again.

3. Ethan Strange (Raiders)

The young five-eighth has missed the final couple of games of the season for Canberra, but was a bright spark throughout what was a tough campaign. Raiders fans will be delighted to have already locked him up through 2028.

4. Blaize Talagi (Eels)

If you're a Parra fan, it's very much a bittersweet feeling to see Talagi finishing the 2024 season so well, since he won't be part of the club going forward - it remains to be seen what his best position in first grade will be, but there's no doubt Ivan Cleary will work it out and get the best out of him.

5. Max Plath (Dolphins)

A key piece in the middle for the Phins as they've battled injuries all year long, Plath's versatility as both a running forward and a dummy half has been invaluable.

Bulldogs captain Stephen Crichton crashes through the Raiders defence for a try. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Top 10 Signings

1. Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs)

Could it be anyone else? Just go and read any of the many things that have been written about the effect that Crichton's presence has had on the club, both on and off the field. The Bulldogs have gone to the Penrith well for signings many times in the past few years, and Crichton may well end up being the best of the lot.

2. Connor Tracey (Bulldogs)

One of the many utilities that the Bulldogs signed in the off-season, and the one who has made the most of his opportunity. A popular backup at the Sharks for a long time and capable of playing many positions, Tracey looks to have finally found a home at the back for Canterbury.

3. Josh Curran (Bulldogs)

The Bulldogs forward pack has punched well beyond their weight this year, with Curran being a massive part of that. His dynamism and work rate has been on show every week as he's taken a key forward role and held onto it with both hands.

4. Spencer Leniu (Roosters)

Leniu's career as a Rooster got off to the worst possible start as he was suspended for the first third of the season, but returned to become one of the most important forwards on a team with genuine title aspirations, and earned an Origin callup to boot.

5. Shawn Blore (Storm)

After a tough couple of years with the Tigers, Blore's move to the Storm immediately raised eyebrows as one to watch this season, and his form has more than vindicated that view. Along with Eli Katoa, they've formed arguably the best back-row in the competition in 2024.

Bronson Xerri runs the ball out of trouble for the Bulldogs. Photo by Emily Barker/Getty Images

6. Bronson Xerri (Bulldogs)

Xerri's arrival, coupled with the losses of players like Jake Averillo and Paul Alamoti, was met with a healthy dose of cynicism - but the former Shark's return to the NRL has gone as well as anyone could have hoped, becoming a key yardage man in a team so reliant on their back five.

7. Samuela Fainu (Tigers)

The package deal along with two of his brothers looks like a great bit of business for Wests already, with Samuela being the breakout star of the trio in 2024, establishing himself as one of the Tigers' best forwards already.

8. Tommy Talau (Sea Eagles)

A signing that didn't really move the needle at the time, the former Tiger came across to Manly and was largely expected to be a depth player at best. Instead, he's an every week starter in one of the most entertaining backline's in the competition.

9. Daine Laurie (Panthers)

A happy homecoming for Laurie after a couple of years away from Penrith, and an important pickup for them down the stretch given the injury issues that plagued Dylan Edwards in the final third of the season.

10. Kaeo Weekes (Raiders)

The former Sea Eagle took a while to break into Ricky Stuart's first grade plans, but an injury to Jamal Fogarty thrust Weekes into the starting team for long periods of 2024, and he's since retained his spot. The speedster has shown great ability across multiple backline positions, and it'll be interesting to see where he fits into the club's longterm plans.

Jahrome Hughes of the Storm runs the ball against the Dolphins. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Top 10 players

1. Jahrome Hughes (Storm)

The Storm have been the best team in the competition by a mile, and yet Hughes is the only one of their players on this list - a testament to the coaching of Craig Bellamy, as well as the performances of many bit-part players who've stepped up tremendously. But leading from the front is their halfback, who has consistently been the best player on the field as Melbourne streaked away to the minor premiership.

2. Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)

The ageless wonder continues to impress, and incredibly, has become as vital to Manly's success as Tom Trbojevic is, if not even more so. The Sea Eagles have been one of the surprise packets of the season and most of it is down to the superb play of their veteran halfback.

3. Dylan Edwards (Panthers)

Another stellar season for the Penrith fullback, who would firmly be in Dally M contention if not for an injury in mid-July. Daine Laurie deputised in the position superbly, but if they want to make it four in a row, they need their first-choice number one fit and firing.

4. James Tedesco (Roosters)

Despite losing his spot as NSW captain and fullback, Tedesco's club form was outstanding as the Roosters comfortably outscored every other team in the league. The injury luck that hit the club over the weekend may be enough to kill off their premiership chances, but Tedesco has them in the best possible position to succeed up until then.

5. Stephen Crichton (Bulldogs)

In addition to being the signing of the season, Crichton has been one the best players - the standout performer on a much-improved Canterbury team that will play finals football for the first time in years.

6. Angus Crichton (Roosters)

An incredible bounceback year for the backrower, after a very tough 2023 for non-footballing reasons. Not only did he respond to the rumours of the Roosters signing David Fifita by elevating his game to be as good as any forward in the league, he was also named NSW player of the year after their Origin triumph.

7. Jarome Luai (Panthers)

Tigers fans would have been salivating at Luai's form, especially in the back half of the season and without the accompaniment of Nathan Cleary, as they welcome him in 2025. But for now, he's concentrating on winning a fourth title in a row with the Panthers, and playing career best footy.

8. Brian To'o (Panthers)

The consistent performances from Penrith's star winger are such that a routine game for him would be a season's best for most others on the end of the backline. Thankfully despite some contract murmurs a few week's ago, he's staying put after yet another fine campaign.

9. Joseph Tapine (Raiders)

The best middle forward in the competition in 2024, Tapine has been a tower of strength in that Canberra pack, most recently in that sensational boilover against the Roosters and again in the fightback victory over the Dragons.

10. Apisai Koroisau (Tigers)

Another tough season for the Tigers, but their captain isn't to blame as he's once again been doing everything he can week in, week out to get them going in the right direction. Things look to finally be clicking for Wests and with some big arrivals in 2025, look out.