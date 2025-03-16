Brown booed, Galvin stars as Tigers thrash Eels

Open Extended Reactions

Dylan Brown has been booed in his first game for Parramatta since signing the richest deal in NRL history as the Eels were embarrassed 32-6 by a Lachlan Galvin-inspired Wests Tigers.

Six days after agreeing to join Newcastle in 2026 on a 10-year contract worth $1.3 million per season, Brown was largely anonymous as Parramatta slumped to a second-straight loss under rookie coach Jason Ryles.

Parramatta five-eighth Brown was happy to take a back seat to Ronald Volkman, the seven-game youngster filling in for the injured Mitchell Moses at halfback on Sunday.

Brown was greeted by jeers from Eels supporters before and during the heavy loss.

Asked what he thought of the treatment of Brown from the coaches' box, Ryles said: "I can't hear it up there, it's pretty soundproof.

"But that's footy, that's just emotional fans and they're passionate. Potentially that's the way they feel.

"It doesn't change the way we feel and how we think of him."

Brown was well and truly upstaged by opposite number Galvin, who has been linked to the Eels as a potential replacement for the New Zealand international.

"There's a lot happening around him (that has to go right) before we can critique his performance too much," Ryles said.

Galvin may have only increased his asking price, such was the brilliance of his performance at CommBank Stadium.

The 19-year-old playmaker finished an outstanding 100m try on halftime and had a hand in just about everything Benji Marshall's side did well.

Dylan Brown in action during the Eels' round 2 loss against the Tigers. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Tigers fans finally got a look into their future when Galvin, halfback Jarome Luai, hooker Api Koroisau and livewire fullback Jahream Bula were all on the field together.

At first glance, it's a future that appears incredibly bright.

"They executed everything we asked and for sure, there are moments we can be better, but it's their first game as a proper spine," Marshall said.

"We have a lot to build on there and we're not going to get carried away."

Koroisau and Bula had missed the club's round one loss to the Knights but the Tigers' star quartet were all involved in their opening try, which came courtesy of Sunia Turuva in the 26th minute.

Buoyed by the relentless go-forward of Terrell May, the Tigers took the lead when Luai spread the ball wide to Galvin deep in Parramatta's half.

Galvin tipped on to an on-rushing Bula, whose floated pass found former Penrith flyer Turuva, who touched down in the right corner.

The Tigers found more joy on that flank when Starford Toa added to his side's advantage before Galvin scored the try of the match.

Bula took off from his own tryline after fielding a kick, evaded Zac Lomax and tipped the ball on to Adam Doueihi.

As the Lebanon international made it over halfway he grubber kicked back in-field where Galvin was waiting.

Galvin picked up the ball and cantered home to score and give the Tigers a 16-0 halftime lead.

From there, Marshall's men only kicked on, with Galvin playing without any fear of failure.

"That can be a strength of ours," Luai said of Galvin's sense of freedom.

"We're different but I can free him (Galvin) up, give him space and see him go about his work. He played well today."

Galvin sent a crossfield kick out to the left flank to Jeral Skelton for the Tigers' first try of the second half.

Turuva brought up his hat-trick too, with Sean Russell crossing in the 79th minute to ensure the hosts didn't end the game scoreless.