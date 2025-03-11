Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NRL season is set to once again be challenging for tippers. There has been some key player movements during the offseason as clubs look to turn their fortunes around or maintain their dominance. Tipping eight winners each weekend is going to be near impossible, so each week we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Penrith Panthers vs. Sydney Roosters, CommBank Stadium, Friday March 14, 8pm (AEDT)

Last week's "sure thing" was correct, but I think the Storm are going to win most clashes this season. So this week, I'm going out on a huge limb by predicting that the Panthers will beat the Roosters. The Panthers were very impressive two weeks ago against the Sharks and as long as they have recovered from their Vegas hangover, they should be set to win their first game at their home away from home, CommBank Stadium.

The Roosters will be fired up for a bounce back victory, but the way they fell out of the contest against the Broncos last week does not say much for their current commitment levels. It was very un-Rooster like, and it probably wont happen again, meaning they should remain competitive throughout this contest. Still the Panthers are a rugby league machine, that will take a lot of stopping.

Round 2 sure thing: Panthers

Nathan Cleary runs the ball for the Panthers. Getty Images / ESPN

The toss of the coin

Newcastle Knights vs. Dolphins, McDonald Jones Stadium, Thursday March 13, 8pm (AEDT)

The Knights managed to finish over the top of the Tigers last week, after what can only be described as very ordinary first half of football. They are at home for this clash, which is always a huge advantage, but they face a bruised and battered Dolphins side who would have been disappointed with their efforts last week against the Rabbitohs.

The Knights just announced the signing of Dylan Brown on a massive contract starting next year, which has to be a bit of a slap in the face for the half a dozen halves they already can't squeeze into the team. Does news like this raise or put a big dent in team morale?

This game really could go either way, with a bounce of the ball or a piece of individual brilliance deciding it. The Dolphins should have their first-pick team back together, and will be desperate to avoid going 0-2 to start the season. It could be enough to see them home.

Toss of the coin game winner: Dolphins

The roughie

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Cronulla Sharks, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Saturday March 15, 5:30pm (AEDT)

Look, I was completely burnt last week after suggesting the Cowboys could upset the Sea Eagles at Brookvale. It was a complete no-show effort from North Queensland and one they would be suitably embarrassed by. They return home where they face the Sharks who lost to the Panthers two weeks ago. The Sharks will start favourites with the bookmakers and on the face of things should open their account with the first win of their season.

I am going to give the Cowboys a second chance, knowing how much they won't want a repeat performance in front of their home crowd. They'll have to show much more commitment in defence, more cohesion in attack and make a load less mistakes if they are to have any chance. Lose this and they will all but disappear from future editions of this article.

Round 2 roughie: Cowboys

