We are into Round 2 of the NRL season, which traditionally throws up some surprises as the form lines you thought you worked out last week are turned upside down by teams determined not to lose two in a row.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, March 13

McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, 8pm (AEDT)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. James Schiller 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Jack Cogger 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Leo Thompson 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Tyson Frizell Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Jack Hetherington 16. Adam Elliott 17. Mathew Croker Reserves: 18. Brodie Jones 19. Will Pryce 20. Logan Aoake 21. Matthew Arthur 22. Thomas Cant

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Junior Tupou 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Oryn Keeley 12. Max Plath 13. Tom Gilbert Bench: 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Josh Kerr 16. Mark Nicholls 17. Ray Stone Reserves: 18. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Max Feagai 20. Kenny Bromwich 21. Harrison Graham 22. Aublix Tawha

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Kasey Badger, Matt Noyen Bunker: Ashley Klein

Prediction: The Knights were scrappy winners over the Tigers last weekend and will have to improve considerably if they are going to be finals contenders. The Dolphins really should have beaten the Rabbitohs, but couldn't finish the job in the face of fierce opposition. The Knights have just announced the signing of Dylan Brown for next year on a massive contract and it will be interesting to see what that does to the morale of the team. You could reasonably expect a bounce back from the Dolphins, who won't want to start the season with two losses.

Tip: Dolphins by 8

PointsBet odds: Knights $1.53 (-5.5 $1.90) Dolphins $2.50 (+5.5 $1.90)

Friday, March 14

Go Media Stadium, Auckland, 6pm (AEDT)

Warriors: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Taine Tuaupiki 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Adam Pompey 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Luke Metcalf 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark 14. Bench: Dylan Walker 15. Jackson Ford 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Leka Halasima Reserves: 18. Samuel Healey 20. Te Maire Martin 21. Eddie Ieremia 22. Bunty Afoa 23. Edward Kosi

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Josh Aloiai 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Corey Waddell 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Toafofoa Sipley Reserves: 18. Clayton Faulalo 19. Tommy Talau 20. Gordon Chan Kum Tong 21. Jakob Arthur 22. Dean Matterson

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Warriors were very disappointing in their opening round loss to the Raiders two weeks ago and must overcome any Vegas hangovers if they are to stand any chance of winning this one. They are at home in front of what will be a packed house, they can't possibly play any worse and they should be a team who bounce back to avoid going 0-2. But, look who they are playing against! The Sea Eagles were devastating last week against the Cowboys and I can't tip against them in this.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 10

PointsBet odds: Warriors $3 (+8.5 $1.90) Sea Eagles $1.40 (-8.5 $1.90)

CommBank Stadium, Sydney, 8pm (AEDT)

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Casey McLean 3. Izack Tago 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Brian To'o 6. Jack Cole 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Daine Laurie 15. Isaiah Papali'i 16. Matt Eisenhuth 17. Luke Garner Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider 19. Luron Patea 20. Liam Henry 21. Luke Sommerton 22. Thomas Jenkins

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Mark Nawaqanitawase 4. Robert Toia 5. Dominic Young 6. Sandon Smith 7. Chad Townsend 8. Lindsay Collins 9. Connor Watson 10. Naufahu Whyte 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Salesi Foketi Bench: 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Makahesi Makatoa 16. Blake Steep 17. Taylor Losalu Reserves: 18. Hugo Savala 19. Ethan Roberts 20. Ethan King 21. Max McCathie 22. Billy Smith

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Belinda Sharpe, Phil Henderson Bunker: Grant Atkins

Prediction: The Panthers were clinical against the Sharks in Vegas, showing that they will be well in the running for a fifth straight premiership. The Roosters started well enough against the Broncos, but it was all a facade which quickly crumbled as the Broncos ran up a cricket score. The Rooster are a candidate for a bounce back this weekend, but they simply don't have the talent to get home over the Panthers at their temporary Parramatta home ground.

Tip: Panthers by 12

PointsBet odds: Panthers $1.10 (-19.5 $1.90) Roosters $7 (+19.5 $1.90)

Saturday, March 15

WIN Stadium, 3pm (AEDT)

Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Mathew Feagai 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Christian Tuipulotu 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Toby Couchman 9. Damien Cook 10. Emre Guler 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Blake Lawrie 16. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 17. Hamish Stewart Reserves: 18. Dylan Egan 19. Tyrell Sloan 20. Lyhkan King-Togia 21. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Isaiah Tass 3. Fletcher Myers 4. Campbell Graham 5. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 6. Cody Walker 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Sean Keppie 9. Peter Mamouzelos 10. Davvy Moale 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jai Arrow 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Jayden Sullivan 15. Siliva Havili 16. Tallis Duncan 17. Tevita Tatola Reserves: 18. Liam Le Blanc 19. Lewis Dodd 20. Jacob Host 21. Thomas Fletcher 22. Talanoa Penitani

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Drew Oultram Bunker: Kasey Badger

Prediction: The Dragons finished strongly against the Bulldogs last week, but gave the game away in the first half. The Rabbitohs were gritty, determined and as committed to the cause as you would expect from a Wayne Bennett-coached team, in beating the Dolphins. Can the Dragons bounce back for a well-needed victory? It's a call made tougher by the Rabbitohs' better than expected first-up effort, but the home ground advantage could see the Dragons take home the points.

Tip: Dragons by 6

PointsBet odds: Dragons $1.45 (-6.5 $1.95) Rabbitohs $2.75 (+6.5 $1.85)

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEDT)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Viliami Vailea 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Thomas Duffy 8. Jordan McLean 9. Reece Robson 10. Sam McIntyre 11. John Bateman 12. Kai O'Donnell 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Karl Lawton 15. Harrison Edwards 16. Griffin Neame 17. Coen Hess Reserves: 18. Jake Clifford 19. Jeremiah Nanai 20. Thomas Mikaele 21. Jaxson Paulo 22. Jason Taumalolo

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Kayal Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Daniel Atkinson 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Braden Hamlin-Uele 17. Thomas Hazelton Reserves: 18. Tuku Hau Tapuha 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Billy Burns 21. Jayden Berrell 22. Hohepa Puru

Officials

Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: Bunker: Gerard Sutton

Prediction: The Cowboys would have been bitterly disappointed by their effort against the Sea Eagles last week and won't want a repeat at home. They host the Sharks, who put up an almighty fight, but still lost to the Panthers two weeks ago. Both teams will be desperate to avoid the 0-2 start to the season, and on paper, you would have to go with the Sharks. I just think that the Cowboys might get this at home, against a Sharks team which might not have recovered fully from their Vegas journey.

Tip: Cowboys by 4

PointsBet odds: Cowboys $2.75 (+7.5 $1.95) Sharks $1.45 (-7.5 $1.85)

GIO Stadium, 7:35pm (AEDT)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Albert Hopoate 6. Ethan Strange 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Tom Starling 10. Corey Horsburgh 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Morgan Smithies Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Matt Nicholson 17. Ata Mariota Reserves: 18. Danny Levi 19. Trey Mooney 20. Chevy Stewart 21. Michael Asomua 22. Ethan Sanders

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Selwyn Cobbo 3. Deine Mariner 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Ben Hunt 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Jack Gosiewski 12. Jordan Riki 13. Kobe Hetherington Bench: 14. Billy Walters 15. Corey Jensen 16. Xavier Willison 17. Brendan Piakura Reserves: 18. Tyson Smoothy 19. Delouise Hoeter 20. Martin Taupau 21. Jaiyden Hunt 22. Jock Madden

Officials

Referee: Wyatt Raymond Touchies: David Munro Bunker: Matt Noyen

Prediction: The Raiders surprised everyone in Vegas with their impressive victory over the Warriors and return home after a two-week break to face the flying Broncos. Brisbane absolutely battered the Roosters last week and will take a lot of confidence into this as their new-look spine benefits from that first-up run together. Ricky Stuart will have the Raiders geared up for this clash, but the Broncos should be too strong.

Tip: Broncos by 10

PointsBet odds: Raiders $3.85 (+12.5 $1.90) Broncos $1.26 (-12.5 $1.90)

Jahream Bula of the Wests Tigers breaks a tackle Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Sunday, March 16

CommBank Stadium, 4:05pm (AEDT)

Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Sean Russell 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Zac Lomax 5. Jordan Samrani 6. Dylan Brown 7. Ronald Volkman 8. Joe Ofahengaue 9. Brendan Hands 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Jack Williams 13. J'maine Hopgood Bench: 14. Ryley Smith 15. Matt Doorey 16. Kitione Kautoga 17. Sam Tuivaiti Reserves: 18. Dan Keir 19. Joash Papali'i 20. Wiremu Greig 21. Joey Lussick 22. Charlie Guymer

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Adam Doueihi 4. Starford To'a 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Jarome Luai 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Samuela Fainu 12. Alex Seyfarth 13. Alex Twal Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Royce Hunt 16. Jack Bird 17. Sione Fainu Reserves: 18. Charlie Staines 19. Latu Fainu 20. Tristan Hope 21. Tony Sukkar 22. Solomona Faataape

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Belinda Sharpe, Chris Sutton Bunker: Kasey Badger

Prediction: The Eels were embarrassed last week by the Storm, while the Tigers would have beaten the Knights if not for their second half fade. The Tigers looked much sharper with Jarome Luai leading the way and should be better for the run. The Eels will be keen to bounce back in front of their home crowd, but the announcement that they will be losing Dylan Brown next season would have come as a real kick the guts. The Tigers would love nothing more than to continue their misery.

Tip: Tigers by 4

PointsBet odds: Eels $2.25 (+3.5 $1.90) Tigers $1.65 (-3.5 $1.90)

Belmore Sports Ground, 6:15pm (AEDT)

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Blake Wilson 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Marcelo Montoya 6. Matt Burton 7. Toby Sexton 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Kurt Mann Bench: 14. Bailey Hayward 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Josh Curran 17. Jaeman Salmon Reserves: 19. Harry Hayes 20. Kurtis Morrin 21. Blake Taaffe 22. Luke Smith 23. Jonathan Sua

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 3. Brian Kelly 4. Phillip Sami 5. Jojo Fifita 6. AJ Brimson 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 11. Klese Haas 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Chris Randall 15. David Fifita 16. Jaimin Jolliffe 17. Brock Gray Reserves: 18. Jaylan De Groot 19. Arama Hau 20. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui 21. Tom Weaver 22. Tony Francis

Officials

Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Jon Stone Bunker: Chris Butler

Prediction: The Bulldogs were impressive in the first half against the Dragons last week, before switching off after the break. The Titans enjoyed the bye last week, no doubt getting some extra chin-ups in under the supervision of Des Hasler, who returns to the familiar Belmore Oval looking to start the season with a win. The Bulldogs will want to be switched on for the full 80 minutes, as the Titans have the talent to spring an upset here.

Tip: Bulldogs by 6

PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.38 (-8.5 $1.90) Titans $3 (+8.5 $1.90)

BYE: Storm

All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.