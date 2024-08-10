Open Extended Reactions

Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe won Great Britain's first Olympic medal in artistic swimming. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Day 15 of the Paris Olympics has come to an end and Team GB have added six medals to their burgeoning tally. Great Britain have earned 63 medals in the French capital -- one short of their total from Tokyo.

- Team GB's artistic swimmers win historic silver

- Caden Cunningham earns taekwondo silver medal

- Team GB secure bronze in men's and women's 4x400-metre relays

- Noah Williams wins Team GB's fifth diving medal

- Georgia Bell earns record-breaking 1,500-metre bronze

Team GB athletes have won 14 gold medals so far in the French capital, eight fewer than the total they managed three years ago in Tokyo.

With the likes of Emily Campbell and Emma Finucane preparing to go for gold in the "City of Light" during the 19-day sporting extravaganza, ESPN will bring you all the latest news and eyebrow-raising moments. For now, take a look back at our live coverage of day 15, as it happened.