2024 Olympics Day 1 schedule: Opening ceremony, soccer, more

It's time for the 2024 Olympics! July 26 marks the official kickoff of festivities, with the opening ceremony, soccer, handball, rugby and other programs on the lineup.
Check out the full schedule below:
12 a.m. ET
Soccer - Women's Group A: France vs. Colombia
Watch: USA Network
2 a.m. ET
Handball - Women's Group B: Hungary vs. France
Watch: USA Network
3:30 a.m. ET
Soccer - Women's Group C: Spain vs. Japan
Watch: USA Network
5:30 a.m. ET
Soccer - Women's Group A: France vs. Colombia
Watch: USA Network
6 a.m. ET
Top Olympic highlights - Best of Paris
Watch: Digital only
7:30 a.m. ET
Rugby - Men's Pool Play: USA vs. Uruguay
Watch: USA Network
8 a.m. ET
Rugby - Men's Pool Play, Quarterfinals
Watch: USA Network
10 a.m. ET
Soccer - Women's Group B: USA vs. Zambia
Watch: USA Network
12 p.m. ET
Preview - Opening Ceremony
Watch: NBC, Peacock
1 p.m. ET
Top Olympic highlights - Best of Paris
Watch: Digital only
1 p.m. ET
Ceremonia Inaugural París 2024
Watch: Telemundo
1:30 p.m. ET
Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics (LIVE)
Watch: NBC, Peacock
7:30 p.m. ET
Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics
Watch: NBC, Peacock
8 p.m. ET
Top Olympic highlights - Best of Paris
Watch: Digital only
For more Olympics coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, rankings, profiles and more.