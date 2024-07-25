        <
          2024 Olympics Day 1 schedule: Opening ceremony, soccer, more

          Jul 25, 2024, 10:47 PM

          It's time for the 2024 Olympics! July 26 marks the official kickoff of festivities, with the opening ceremony, soccer, handball, rugby and other programs on the lineup.

          Check out the full schedule below:

          12 a.m. ET

          Soccer - Women's Group A: France vs. Colombia

          Watch: USA Network

          2 a.m. ET

          Handball - Women's Group B: Hungary vs. France

          Watch: USA Network

          3:30 a.m. ET

          Soccer - Women's Group C: Spain vs. Japan

          Watch: USA Network

          5:30 a.m. ET

          Soccer - Women's Group A: France vs. Colombia

          Watch: USA Network

          6 a.m. ET

          7:30 a.m. ET

          Rugby - Men's Pool Play: USA vs. Uruguay

          Watch: USA Network

          8 a.m. ET

          Rugby - Men's Pool Play, Quarterfinals

          Watch: USA Network

          10 a.m. ET

          Soccer - Women's Group B: USA vs. Zambia

          Watch: USA Network

          12 p.m. ET

          Preview - Opening Ceremony

          Watch: NBC, Peacock

          1 p.m. ET

          1 p.m. ET

          Ceremonia Inaugural París 2024

          Watch: Telemundo

          1:30 p.m. ET

          Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics (LIVE)

          Watch: NBC, Peacock

          7:30 p.m. ET

          Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics

          Watch: NBC, Peacock

          8 p.m. ET

