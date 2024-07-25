2024 Olympics Day 1 schedule: Opening ceremony, soccer, more

U.S. Olympians share the culture, sights and food they're most excited to experience at the Paris Olympics. (1:29)

It's time for the 2024 Olympics! July 26 marks the official kickoff of festivities, with the opening ceremony, soccer, handball, rugby and other programs on the lineup.

Check out the full schedule below:

12 a.m. ET

Soccer - Women's Group A: France vs. Colombia

Watch: USA Network

2 a.m. ET

Handball - Women's Group B: Hungary vs. France

Watch: USA Network

3:30 a.m. ET

Soccer - Women's Group C: Spain vs. Japan

Watch: USA Network

5:30 a.m. ET

Soccer - Women's Group A: France vs. Colombia

Watch: USA Network

6 a.m. ET

7:30 a.m. ET

Rugby - Men's Pool Play: USA vs. Uruguay

Watch: USA Network

8 a.m. ET

Rugby - Men's Pool Play, Quarterfinals

Watch: USA Network

10 a.m. ET

Soccer - Women's Group B: USA vs. Zambia

Watch: USA Network

12 p.m. ET

Preview - Opening Ceremony

Watch: NBC, Peacock

1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET

Ceremonia Inaugural París 2024

Watch: Telemundo

1:30 p.m. ET

Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics (LIVE)

Watch: NBC, Peacock

7:30 p.m. ET

Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Watch: NBC, Peacock

8 p.m. ET

