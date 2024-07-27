Check out the scores and highlights of men's basketball at the Paris Games on Saturday. (1:34)

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France -- Canada was tested, then held on to get its first Olympic win in 24 years.

RJ Barrett scored 23 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 and Canada survived a big effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo to defeat Greece 86-79 in the Paris Olympics opener for both teams in Group A play on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 34 points. Dillon Brooks scored 14 for Canada.

Canada led by as many as 16 and never trailed, though Greece made matters very interesting in the final moments. Vasilis Toilopoulos scored with 1:15 remaining to get Greece within four and a Canada turnover on the next possession led to a dunk by Antetokounmpo to cut the lead to 80-78.

But Gilgeous-Alexander got a high-arching shot over Antetokounmpo's outstretched arm to kiss off the glass for a score with 42.8 seconds left, restoring the four-point edge, and Canada would escape.

There were 52 fouls called in the game resulting in 64 free throws -- 32 for each team.

It was Canada's first Olympic men's basketball win since 2000 at Sydney. The Canadians hadn't made an Olympic tournament since, but earned this spot after a run to the bronze medal at the World Cup last summer in the Philippines.