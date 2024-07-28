Boomers' Exum could be back to face Canada

Open Extended Reactions

Lille, FRANCE -- There's growing optimism within the Boomers camp that Dante Exum will be available to play against Canada on Tuesday night.

The Dallas Mavericks guard suffered a nasty compound dislocation of his right index finger during the second quarter of last Monday's warm up game against France.

The Boomers held an optional shootaround this afternoon, though, Exum was a required participant as the team attempts to ramp up his progression en route to a return to the floor.

"Really excited about the progression. We were looking at possibly this game coming up and definitely game three. We'd be willing to take that risk and it's moved along probably better than we hoped," head coach Brian Goorjian told ESPN.

Dante Exum of Australia shoots a free throw. Christopher Pike/Getty Images

"We think there's a real hope, we've got another day of practice, go with some more contact. We took a big step today, he shot the ball, bounced the ball, no problem with it. We'll put him in contact tomorrow and we're hoping for him to play against Canada."

Exum has become a steady hand for Goorjian's squad and was slated to assume the primary ball handling duties off the bench in Paris.

The 29 year old's size and defensive ability would be particularly welcomed against a loaded Canada roster that includes the star guard duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray.

At last year's FIBA World Cup, Exum was Australia's third leading scorer, averaging 11 points per game in 18.7 minutes, while also connecting on 47.1 percent of his 3-point attempts.

TEAM USA PREDICTABLY IMPRESSIVE IN OPENER

Goorjian attended Team USA's comfortable win over Serbia on Sunday evening (local time) and had a two word response when asked what impressed him the most.

"Kevin Durant," he bluntly responded.

After a short pause and a chuckle, he continued.

"My god. You look at tonight. Tatum didn't play, Embiid played ten minutes. They're that deep.

"I think Serbia and Canada are the two teams everyone is talking about that could get the silver medal but I've been in this, this is a tournament like no other....this is a special group [of teams] here."