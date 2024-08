Aug. 9 Olympics schedule: Breaking, golf, basketball

Learn about the newest Olympic events, breaking and kayak cross, debuting at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. (1:01)

What new sports are at the 2024 Paris Olympics? (1:01)

The 2024 Olympics are reaching their final leg. August 9th will bring exciting developments in breaking, golf, and basketball, among other events. Can Sunny Choi earn gold on the Olympic breaking stage? Will the U.S. women's basketball team continue their winning streak against Australia? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Check out the schedule of events as they will appear on NBC, both TV and digital, below:

*Schedule includes replays of events that previously aired live.

12:45 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Women's Semifinal: Australia vs. USA

1:30 a.m. ET

Swimming - Men's 10km Open Water

3 a.m. ET

Golf - Women's Round 3 (Pt. 1)

Taekwondo - W 67kg, M 80kg Prelims

3:30 a.m. ET

Taekwondo - Men's 68kg, Women's 57kg Finals

4 a.m. ET

Diving - Men's 10m Platform Preliminary

Rhythmic Gymnastics - Group Competition: Qualification

Table Tennis - Men's Team Bronze Final: France vs. Japan

Track & Field

Heats: Men's & Women's 4x400m & More

Heptathlon: Long Jump

4:15 a.m. ET

Sport Climbing - Men's Combined: Final

4:30 a.m. ET

Canoeing - Men's & Women's C-2, K2 Sprint: SF

5 a.m. ET

Wrestling

Mat A: Men's Freestyle 74kg Eliminations

Mat B: Women's Freestyle 62kg Eliminations

Mat C: Men's Freestyle 125kg Eliminations

5:15 a.m. ET

Track & Field - Heptathlon: Javelin Throw

6 a.m. ET

Athletics (Spanish Broadcast)

6:10 a.m. ET

Sailing - Men's Kite Final

6:35 a.m. ET

Canoeing - Men's & Women's K2, C-2 Sprint: Finals & More

6:40 a.m. ET

Sport Climbing - Men's Combined: Final

7 a.m. ET

Golf - Women's Round 3 (Pt. 2)

Modern Pentathlon: Men's Semifinal A

Water Polo - Men's 5th-8th: Italy vs. Spain

7:15 a.m. ET

Weightlifting - Men's 73kg, Women's 58kg Finals

7:20 a.m. ET

Rhythmic Gymnastics - Group Qualification

7:30 a.m. ET

Diving (Spanish Broadcast)

7:45 a.m. ET

Olympic Medal Reallocation Ceremony at Champions Park

7:50 a.m. ET

Canoeing - Sprint: Canoe, Kayak Finals

8 a.m. ET

Cycling - Track: M Indiv. Sprint Semifinals & More

Field Hockey - Women's Bronze Final: Argentina vs. Belgium

Wrestling - M 74kg, 125kg, W 62kg Freestyle Eliminations

8:30 a.m. ET

Table Tennis - Individual All-Around Final

Rhythmic Gymnastics - Individual All-Around Final

Taekwondo - W 67kg, M 80kg QF & SF

8:35 a.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Semifinal: Serbia vs. USA

9 a.m. ET

Diving - Women's 3m Springboard Final

Soccer

Women's Bronze Final: Spain vs. Germany

Women's Bronze Final: Spain vs. Germany (Spanish Broadcast)

Table Tennis - Men's Team Gold Final: China vs. Sweden

Weightlifting - Men's 89kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk

10 a.m. ET

Breaking - Women's Qualification

Volleyball - Men's Bronze Final: Italy vs. USA

10:15 a.m. ET

Track & Field - Heats: Men's and Women's 4x400m & More

10:30 a.m. ET

Handball - Men's Semifinal: Germany vs. Spain

11 a.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Semifinal: USA vs. AUS (Spanish Broadcast)

Diving (Spanish Broadcast)

Modern Pentathlon - Men's Semifinal B

11:30 a.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Semifinal: USA vs. Australia

12 p.m. ET

Cycling - Track: M Indiv. Sprint, W Madison Finals

Soccer

Men's Gold Final: France vs. Spain

Men's Gold Final: France vs. Spain (Spanish Broadcast)

Water Polo - Men's 5th-8th: Greece vs. Australia

12:15 p.m. ET

Wrestling - Finals: M 86kg & W 57kg Freestyle & More

12:25 p.m. ET

Cycling - Men's Sprint, Women's Madison

12:50 p.m. ET

Rhythmic Gymnastics - Individual All-Around Final

1 p.m. ET

Track & Field - Main (Finals): Heptathlon 800m, M 400mH & More

1:30 p.m. ET

Artistic Swimming - Duet: Technical Routine

Track & Field and Boxing Final (Spanish Broadcast)

Taekwondo - W 67kg, M 80kg Bronze/Gold Finals

Track & Field - Finals: Men's & Women's 4x100m & More

Weightlifting - Women's 71kg: Snatch/Clean & Jerk

1:35 p.m. ET

Track & Field - Women's Shot Put: Final

Water Polo - Men's Semifinal: Hungary vs. Croatia

2 p.m. ET

Breaking - Women's Final

Field Hockey - Women's Gold Final: Netherlands vs. China

Handball - Men's Semfinal: Germany vs. Spain

2:05 p.m. ET

Track & Field - Men's Triple Jump: Final

3 p.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Semifinal: France vs. Belgium

Beach Volleyball - Women's Bronze Final

3:30 p.m. ET

Boxing - M&W Welter, M Heavy, W Fly (Finals)

Handball - Men's Semifinal: Slovenia vs. Denmark

3:45 p.m. ET

Field Hockey - Women's Gold Final: Netherlands vs. China

4 p.m. ET

Basketball - Women's Semifinal: France vs. Belgium

4:30 p.m. ET

Beach Volleyball - Women's Gold Final

4:45 p.m. ET

Artistic Swimming - Duet: Technical Routine

Wrestling - Finals: M&W Freestyle 57kg & More

5:30 p.m. ET

Artistic Swimming - Individual All-Around Final

Weightlifting - Women's 71kg Finals

5:45 p.m. ET

Cycling - Women's Keirin, Men's Omnium

6 p.m. ET

Volleyball - Men's Bronze Final: Italy vs. USA

8 p.m. ET

Table Tennis - Men's Team: Gold Final

9:30 p.m. ET

Rhythmic Gymnastics - Individual All-Around Final

11 p.m. ET

Water Polo - Men's Semifinal: Serbia vs. USA

