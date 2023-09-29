Asian Games: Kiran Baliyan wins bronze in women's shot put

Kiran Baliyan became the first Indian track and field medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games as the 24-year-old won bronze in the women's shot put on Friday.

Kiran's effort of 17.36m, her career's second-best throw ever, saw her win her life's biggest medal yet. What makes this medal even more special is the fact that this is Kiran's first senior-level competition abroad and also her first international event in over five years.

Competing against the likes of Olympic champion Lijiao Gong, on her home turf in China, can be a nervy experience. But Kiran? Nah, she refused the occasion to get the better of her.

She began with a throw of 15.42m, followed it up with 16.84m before launching the iron ball 17.36m for her best effort on a rainy and slippery evening at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. Kiran threw 16.76m, 16.79m and 16.87m in her final attempt, but it made no difference to the standings as she stood firm on the third spot.

Kiran has won India's first shot put medal at the Asian Games in 72 years. Barbara Webster was the last Indian to medal, and she won bronze in 1951.

"I did not know the history (first Indian woman shot putter to win an Asian Games medal after 1951). My focus was to produce my best performance. I could not do that and I am not happy with my performance. But I won a medal, so I am very happy," she told PTI.

This has been Kiran's breakthrough year: she recorded a new personal best of 17.92m at the Indian Grand Prix 5 just last month in Chandigarh to become India's third-best woman shot-putter of all-time.

Manpreet Kaur, who is India's #1 shot putter, finished fourth with a best of 16.25m. The veteran was chosen ahead of Abha Khatua, despite the latter being the country's best putter of 2023 with a season's best of 18.06m. She won silver at the Asian Athletics Championships, yet was not chosen by the Athletics Federation of India.