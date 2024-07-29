        <
          2024 PLL schedule: How to watch regular season games on ESPN+

          Matt Campbell ties PLL record with 15th 2-pointer of season (0:28)

          Matt Campbell ties the PLL single-season record with 15 2-pointers for the Boston Cannons. (0:28)

          • ESPN staffJul 29, 2024, 01:05 AM

          The Premier Lacrosse League's 2024 regular season is underway, and continues through the Utah Archers' homecoming weekend in Salt Lake City, UT, on Aug. 16 and 17.

          ESPN will present the 2024 PLL playoffs in their entirety, with the 2024 Championship set for ABC and ESPN+, live from Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. ET.

          The top players in the league will participate in the All-Star Game on Saturday, July 13 in Louisville, KY, broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+.

          The league has adopted a two-conference structure this season, and the All-Star Game will see East (Boston Cannons, New York Atlas, Philadelphia Waterdogs and Maryland Whipsnakes) against West (Carolina Chaos, Denver Outlaws, Utah Archers, California Redwoods).

          Find details on each game here, and be sure to watch all the PLL action this season on the ESPN family of networks.

          Albany, NY: New York Atlas homecoming

          Saturday, June 1

          Utah Archers 12, Philadelphia Waterdogs 11
          New York Atlas 19, Boston Cannons 12

          Sunday, June 2

          Carolina Chaos 16, Denver Outlaws 11
          New York Atlas 17, Maryland Whipsnakes 13

          Charlotte, NC: Carolina Chaos homecoming

          Friday, June 7

          Carolina Chaos 12, California Redwoods 11
          Denver Outlaws 18, Utah Archers 17

          Saturday, June 8

          New York Atlas 15, Carolina Chaos 12
          Boston Cannons 13, Maryland Whipsnakes 9

          Philadelphia, PA: Philadelphia Waterdogs homecoming

          Saturday June 15

          Boston Cannons 12, Philadelphia Waterdogs 11 (OT)
          Utah Archers 9, Carolina Chaos 7

          Sunday June 16

          New York Atlas 20, California Redwoods 15
          Maryland Whipsnakes 15, Philadelphia Waterdogs 14 (OT)

          Matt Rambo nets game-winning goal in OT for Whipsnakes

          Matt Rambo scores in overtime to give the Whipsnakes the win over the Waterdogs.

          Minneapolis, MN

          Saturday, June 28

          Maryland Whipsnakes 16, New York Atlas 12
          Boston Cannons 14, Utah Archers 9

          Sunday, June 29

          Denver Outlaws 13, California Redwoods 8
          Philadelphia Waterdogs 10, Carolina Chaos 6

          Ryan Drenner scores from distance on 2-point goal for Cannons

          Ryan Drenner puts the Boston Cannons up 12-9 with a long-range goal vs. the Utah Archers.

          Boston, MA: Boston Cannons homecoming

          Friday, July 5

          California Redwoods 9, Boston Cannons 7
          New York Atlas 17, Denver Outlaws 4

          Saturday, July 6

          Utah Archers 16, Maryland Whipsnakes 11
          Boston Cannons 14, Philadelphia Waterdogs 10

          Connor Fields goes between his legs for an incredible Archers goal

          Connor Field goes between his legs and scores a a goal to extend the Archers' lead.

          Fairfield, CT

          Friday, July 19

          Denver Outlaws 15, Philadelphia Waterdogs 13
          Carolina Chaos 10, Maryland Whipsnakes 9

          Saturday, July 20

          Boston Cannons 17, New York Atlas 12
          Utah Archers 15, California Redwoods 8

          Archers' Connor Fields goes behind his head for slick goal

          Archers extend their lead late in the third quarter as Connor Fields scores with the shot from behind his head.

          San Diego, CA: California Redwoods homecoming

          Saturday, July 27

          Boston Cannons 12, Denver Outlaws 10
          California Redwoods 10, Carolina Chaos 8

          Sunday, July 28

          New York Atlas 12, Philadelphia Waterdogs 11
          Maryland Whipsnakes 18, California Redwoods 13

          Baltimore, MD: Maryland Whipsnakes homecoming

          Saturday, August 3

          1 p.m. ET | Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Maryland Whipsnakes (ABC, ESPN+)
          3:30 p.m. ET | Denver Outlaws vs. California Redwoods (ESPN+)

          Sunday, August 4

          12:30 p.m. ET | Carolina Chaos vs. Utah Archers (ESPN+)
          3 p.m. ET | Boston Cannons vs. Maryland Whipsnakes (ABC, ESPN+)

          Denver, CO: Denver Outlaws homecoming

          Friday, August 9

          8 p.m. ET | Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Denver Outlaws (ESPN+)
          10:30 p.m. ET | Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. California Redwoods (ESPN+)

          Saturday, August 10

          2:30 p.m. ET | New York Atlas vs. Utah Archers (ESPN+)
          7 p.m. ET | Carolina Chaos vs. Denver Outlaws (ESPN2, ESPN+)

          Salt Lake City, UT: Utah Archers homecoming

          Friday, August 16

          8 p.m. ET | California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers (ESPN+)
          10:30 p.m. ET | Boston Cannons vs. Carolina Chaos (ESPN+)

          Saturday, August 17

          6:30 p.m. ET | New York Atlas vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs (ESPN+)
          9 p.m. ET | Denver Outlaws vs. Utah Archers (ESPN2, ESPN+)