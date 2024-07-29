Matt Campbell ties the PLL single-season record with 15 2-pointers for the Boston Cannons. (0:28)

The Premier Lacrosse League's 2024 regular season is underway, and continues through the Utah Archers' homecoming weekend in Salt Lake City, UT, on Aug. 16 and 17.

ESPN will present the 2024 PLL playoffs in their entirety, with the 2024 Championship set for ABC and ESPN+, live from Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. ET.

The top players in the league will participate in the All-Star Game on Saturday, July 13 in Louisville, KY, broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+.

The league has adopted a two-conference structure this season, and the All-Star Game will see East (Boston Cannons, New York Atlas, Philadelphia Waterdogs and Maryland Whipsnakes) against West (Carolina Chaos, Denver Outlaws, Utah Archers, California Redwoods).

Find details on each game here, and be sure to watch all the PLL action this season on the ESPN family of networks.

Albany, NY: New York Atlas homecoming

Saturday, June 1

Utah Archers 12, Philadelphia Waterdogs 11

New York Atlas 19, Boston Cannons 12

Sunday, June 2

Carolina Chaos 16, Denver Outlaws 11

New York Atlas 17, Maryland Whipsnakes 13

Charlotte, NC: Carolina Chaos homecoming

Friday, June 7

Carolina Chaos 12, California Redwoods 11

Denver Outlaws 18, Utah Archers 17

Saturday, June 8

New York Atlas 15, Carolina Chaos 12

Boston Cannons 13, Maryland Whipsnakes 9

Philadelphia, PA: Philadelphia Waterdogs homecoming

Saturday June 15

Boston Cannons 12, Philadelphia Waterdogs 11 (OT)

Utah Archers 9, Carolina Chaos 7

Sunday June 16

New York Atlas 20, California Redwoods 15

Maryland Whipsnakes 15, Philadelphia Waterdogs 14 (OT)

play 0:40 Matt Rambo nets game-winning goal in OT for Whipsnakes Matt Rambo scores in overtime to give the Whipsnakes the win over the Waterdogs.

Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, June 28

Maryland Whipsnakes 16, New York Atlas 12

Boston Cannons 14, Utah Archers 9

Sunday, June 29

Denver Outlaws 13, California Redwoods 8

Philadelphia Waterdogs 10, Carolina Chaos 6

play 0:35 Ryan Drenner scores from distance on 2-point goal for Cannons Ryan Drenner puts the Boston Cannons up 12-9 with a long-range goal vs. the Utah Archers.

Boston, MA: Boston Cannons homecoming

Friday, July 5

California Redwoods 9, Boston Cannons 7

New York Atlas 17, Denver Outlaws 4

Saturday, July 6

Utah Archers 16, Maryland Whipsnakes 11

Boston Cannons 14, Philadelphia Waterdogs 10

play 0:40 Connor Fields goes between his legs for an incredible Archers goal Connor Field goes between his legs and scores a a goal to extend the Archers' lead.

Fairfield, CT

Friday, July 19

Denver Outlaws 15, Philadelphia Waterdogs 13

Carolina Chaos 10, Maryland Whipsnakes 9

Saturday, July 20

Boston Cannons 17, New York Atlas 12

Utah Archers 15, California Redwoods 8

play 0:43 Archers' Connor Fields goes behind his head for slick goal Archers extend their lead late in the third quarter as Connor Fields scores with the shot from behind his head.

San Diego, CA: California Redwoods homecoming

Saturday, July 27

Boston Cannons 12, Denver Outlaws 10

California Redwoods 10, Carolina Chaos 8

Sunday, July 28

New York Atlas 12, Philadelphia Waterdogs 11

Maryland Whipsnakes 18, California Redwoods 13

Baltimore, MD: Maryland Whipsnakes homecoming

Saturday, August 3

1 p.m. ET | Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Maryland Whipsnakes (ABC, ESPN+)

3:30 p.m. ET | Denver Outlaws vs. California Redwoods (ESPN+)

Sunday, August 4

12:30 p.m. ET | Carolina Chaos vs. Utah Archers (ESPN+)

3 p.m. ET | Boston Cannons vs. Maryland Whipsnakes (ABC, ESPN+)

Denver, CO: Denver Outlaws homecoming

Friday, August 9

8 p.m. ET | Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Denver Outlaws (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m. ET | Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. California Redwoods (ESPN+)

Saturday, August 10

2:30 p.m. ET | New York Atlas vs. Utah Archers (ESPN+)

7 p.m. ET | Carolina Chaos vs. Denver Outlaws (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Salt Lake City, UT: Utah Archers homecoming

Friday, August 16

8 p.m. ET | California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m. ET | Boston Cannons vs. Carolina Chaos (ESPN+)

Saturday, August 17

6:30 p.m. ET | New York Atlas vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs (ESPN+)

9 p.m. ET | Denver Outlaws vs. Utah Archers (ESPN2, ESPN+)