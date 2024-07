The best lacrosse players in the world will compete in Louisville for the Premier Lacrosse League's 2024 All-Star Game and Skills Challenge. (0:47)

The best lacrosse players in the world will descend on Louisville, Kentucky, on July 13 for the Premier Lacrosse League's 2024 All-Star Game and Skills Challenge.

Watch here: Skills competition (1:15 p.m. ET) | All-Star Game (3 p.m. ET)

For the first time in league history, the game will be a matchup of Eastern vs. Western Conference teams, with 20 players selected for each. The Skills Challenge will include: Air Gait, Lacrosse Derby, Goalie Skills Challenge, Accuracy Challenge and Fastest Shot. Click here for more details on each event.

The skills competition will also include top professional women's athletes, as Charlotte North, Izzy Scane, Dana Dobbie, Alex Aust Holman, and Emily Hawryschuk will be taking part in the shot speed, accuracy and relay contests.

Here are the rosters for All-Star weekend:

Eastern Conference

Head coach: Bill Tierney (PHI)

Assistant coach: Dylan Sheridan (PHI)

Attack

Starters: Jeff Teat (NY, Captain), Connor Schellenberger (NY), Michael Sowers (PHI)

Reserves: Asher Nolting (BOS), Marcus Holman (BOS)

Midfield

Starters: Dox Aitken (NY), Myles Jones (NY), Matt Campbell (BOS)

Reserves: Ryan Drenner (BOS)

Faceoff specialist

Starter: Trevor Baptiste (NY)

Reserve: Joseph Nardella (MD)

Long-stick midfield

Starter: Tyler Carpenter (NY)

Reserve: Ben Randall (PHI)

Short-stick defensive midfield

Reserves: Danny Logan (NY), Matt Whitcher (PHI)

Defense

Starters: Matthew Dunn (MD), Garrett Epple (BOS)

Reserve: Gavin Adler (NY)

Goalie

Starter: Tim Troutner (NY)

Reserve: Colin Kirst (BOS)

Western Conference

Head coach: Chris Bates (UTA)

Assistant coach: Tony Resch (UTA)

Attack

Starters: Connor Fields (UTA), Josh Byrne (CAR), Ryder Garnsey (CA)

Reserves: Rob Pannell (CA), Mac O'Keefe (UTA)

Midfield

Starters: Grant Ament (UTA), Tom Schreiber (UTA, Captain), Brennan O'Neill (DEN)

Reserves: Ryan Terefenko (DEN)

Faceoff specialist

Starter: TD Ierlan (CA)

Reserve: Mike Sisselberger (UTA)

Long-stick midfield

Starter: Jake Piseno (DEN)

Reserve: Jared Conners (CA)

Short-stick defensive midfield

Reserves: Zach Geddes (CAR), Piper Bond (UTA)

Defense

Starters: Jarrod Neumann (CAR), Jack Rowlett (CAR)

Reserve: JT Giles-Harris (DEN)

Goalie

Starter: Blaze Riorden (CAR)

Reserve: Brett Dobson (UTA)