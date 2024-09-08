Whipsnakes edge Atlas in overtime thriller

Open Extended Reactions

Levi Anderson scored the winning goal in overtime as the Maryland Whipsnakes defeated the New York Atlas 12-11 in a PLL thriller on Saturday night.

The game, which was played at Shuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York, and broadcast on ESPN+, allowed the Whipsnakes to advance to the championship game next Sunday in Philadelphia. They will meet the winner of the Carolina Chaos-Utah Archers contest, which was being played later Saturday.

It will be the fourth championship game appearance for the Whipsnakes (6-4), who won the first two PLL championships in 2019 and 2020.

TJ Malone led the charge for Maryland with four points, recording three goals and one assist. Colin Heacock and Anderson each contributed three goals as well. Goalie Brendan Krebs was instrumental in securing the win with 17 saves.

For New York (7-3), Trevor Baptiste had two goals (including one 2-pointer) for three points. Bryan Costabile also added three points, which included one two-point goal and one single-point goal. Liam Entenmann made nine saves for the Atlas.

Despite leading 6-3 in the first period, New York struggled offensively during periods two and three where they were outscored by Maryland 5-2. Connor Shellenberger (one goal, one assist) and Jeff Teat (two goals) tried to keep pace but ultimately fell short.

Maryland's Matt Rambo added two more goals while Ryan Conrad chipped in a goal and an assist.

