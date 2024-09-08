Utah Archers dominate Carolina Chaos in 10-1 victory

Open Extended Reactions

The Utah Archers secured their ticket to the PLL championship by winning their semifinal game 10-1 Saturday against the Carolina Chaos at Hofstra University's Shuart Stadium on New York's Long Island.

The Archers took control early, scoring four goals in the first quarter and never looked back. The Chaos struggled offensively, failing to score until Zach Geddes netted one in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.

Mac O'Keefe led the way for Utah with three points, including two goals and one assist. Brett Dobson was stellar in goal, making 18 saves to keep Carolina at bay.

The Archers will play the Maryland Whipsnakes for the PLL title in the Cash App Championship next Sunday in Philadelphia.

