Mason Woodward leads way as Utah Archers edge Carolina Chaos 12-11

The Utah Archers edged the Carolina Chaos 12-11 in a Premier Lacrosse League clash Friday in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Utah jumped out to a commanding 8-0 lead before Carolina clawed its way back with five goals in the second quarter.

Mason Woodward led the charge for Utah (3-4) with four points, including two crucial two-point goals that proved decisive. Brett Dobson was stellar in goal, recording 17 saves to anchor his team's defense. Sam King contributed three points (two one-point goals and one assist), and Connor Fields added two goals.

For Carolina (3-4), Owen Hiltz had seven total points (five one-point goals and two assists), keeping his team within striking distance. Blaze Riorden made 15 saves to keep the Chaos in the game. Ross Scott chipped in with two goals as well.

Despite its valiant effort, Carolina fell short when it failed to capitalize on key opportunities late in the fourth quarter. A turnover on its final possession sealed its fate.

Up next: Utah will face the California Redwoods on July 25 at 8 p.m., and Carolina plays the Philadelphia Waterdogs on July 26 at 7 p.m.

