Waterdogs edge Whipsnakes in playoff thriller

The Philadelphia Waterdogs defeated the Maryland Whipsnakes 14-12 on Saturday night at TCO Stadium in Minnesota, advancing to the Eastern Conference championship game.

The Waterdogs leaned heavily on their attack unit, as Michael Sowers had four goals and four assists and Kieran McArdle scored six goals, including a crucial pair late in the fourth quarter that sealed the victory. CJ Kirst contributed four goals and one assist.

Sowers set the tone early for Philadelphia, scoring three of his goals in the first quarter. McArdle continued his postseason brilliance by delivering clutch plays down the stretch, while Kirst showcased his versatility as a scorer and facilitator. Matt DeLuca anchored the defense with 10 saves between the pipes.

For Maryland, rookie Aidan Carroll had four goals and one assist. Rob Pannell chipped in two goals and two assists, while Brad Smith delivered a long-range 2-point goal that briefly swung momentum back toward Maryland late in regulation. Emmet Carroll kept Maryland competitive throughout with 13 saves but couldn't stop McArdle's decisive strikes.

The Waterdogs move on to face the top-seeded New York Atlas on Sept. 1 at noon ET in Philadelphia for a chance at reaching this year's PLL Championship game.

