NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware was arrested in Iredell County, North Carolina, on Monday on assault charges, including felony strangulation.

NASCAR suspended Ware indefinitely Monday.

Bond was set at $3,000 for Ware, 27. He also is charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, according to the county online jail records. Details of the alleged incident have not been released.

Ware drives the No. 51 Ford owned by Rick Ware Racing; Rick Ware is Cody's father. Cody Ware missed this past weekend's race at Bristol to focus "on a personal matter," the team announced. Matt Crafton drove the No. 51 in Ware's absence.

Ware has 97 career starts on the Cup Series since 2017, finishing a career-best sixth at Daytona last August. Ware was 31st in the Cup Series standings heading into Bristol, but he has been scrubbed from NASCAR's official standings page.

He finished 34th in his last race, at Richmond on April 2.