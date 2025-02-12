Open Extended Reactions

Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves will be inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame on May 22.

The sole member of the Class of 2025 that was announced Wednesday, Castroneves was selected by a national panel of more than 150 journalists, participants and historians in his first appearance on the ballot.

The 49-year-old Brazilian driver won the Indy 500 in 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021 and will be chasing his record fifth win at the Brickyard on May 25.

"I am so incredibly thankful to be inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame," Castroneves said. "I was so surprised when I got the call and was immediately overjoyed with appreciation and awe. I have some of my best memories at IMS, it's truly an honor to be selected to be a part of the Hall of Fame."

Along with his open-wheel success, Castroneves will make his first NASCAR appearance this weekend in the Daytona 500. He is guaranteed a spot in the field under the series' new provision that earmarks a starting position for "world-class drivers."

He was 12th fastest in Wednesday's practice session ahead of qualifying for the Daytona 500 front row later in the day.

Castroneves, dubbed "Spiderman" for his fence-climbing celebrations after wins, ended his full-time racing career after the 2024 season. He racked up 31 wins, 50 poles and 142 top-five finishes in the IndyCar Series.

"Helio's legacy at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway speaks for itself," IMS Museum president Joe Hale said. "It's only right that he's now being inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame as a first-ballot choice. His tenacity, confidence and love for the '500' helped lead to a unanimous decision beyond his on-track accomplishments."

Castroneves currently serves in an ownership role with Meyer Shank Racing.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.