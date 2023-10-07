LILLE, France -- Samoa head coach Seilala Mapusua has said referees are guilty of "unconscious bias" against tier two nations.

Mapusua was talking after his Samoa side lost 18-17 to England in Lille, a match where his team were penalised 14 times to England's nine. Samoa also had centre Tumua Manu yellow-carded in the 66th minute of the match, a 10-minute spell which saw England clinch the match-winning score through Danny Care.

Post-match, Mapusua rejected a thought that his players needed more match time with Test referees. "The guys in the blue jerseys play in the same tournaments as the guys in the white jerseys," Mapusua said. "Maybe referees need more time with referees. Do referees have an unconscious bias when tier two sides play tier one sides? A lot of the guys are [club] teammates.

When asked if Samoa and other tier two teams are subject to unconscious bias from referees, Mapusua answered: "I believe there is [unconscious bias]. I believe there has been in the past. I don't think it's anyone's fault; it's what I've seen in our game for I don't know how many years; since I was playing."

As Mapusua spoke, his captain Michael Alaalatoa nodded with what his coach said. "I agree with what coach is saying," he said. "From what I've seen, from all Pacific Nations, when they've played games. You need to make the most of every opportunity to get an outcome. If you don't, it's going to cost you. I'd say yes [there is unconscious bias]."

Samoa had two first-half tries disallowed, one through Nigel Ah Wong being in touch and the other for a knock-on in the build-up to Duncan Paia'aua's score.

"If we're able to score those tries in that first half, if we nail those two it becomes a very different game in terms of energy and momentum," Mapusua said. "By not scoring those, it gives England energy and momentum. They were able to grind away and get the points they needed.

"Losing a player to the bin didn't help because we didn't feel that threatened on our line when they were throwing everything at us."