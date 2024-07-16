Former All Blacks hooker Norm Hewitt dies at 55

The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss Liam Wright's shock promotion to the Wallabies captaincy and his performance against Wales, and whether he could keep the role? (3:46)

Former New Zealand hooker Norm Hewitt, whose fiery haka standoff with England's Richard Cockerill became a part of rugby folklore, died on Tuesday after a battle with motor neurone disease, his family said. He was 55.

Hewitt played 23 matches for the All Blacks, including nine tests, after making his debut in 1993 as an understudy to Sean Fitzpatrick.

Performing the haka before a 1997 match against England in Manchester, he came face-to-face with hooker Cockerill in a tense standoff which ended with the pair shoving each other.

Former All Blacks hooker Norm Hewitt has passed away. Laurence Griffiths /Allsport

"It was like there were only two people on that field," Hewitt later recalled of the moment.

"It was a big game and we were going to war and he's my enemy, kill or be killed scenario. I likened it to that and yeah, I suppose it is now part of that folklore."

After retiring from rugby Hewitt was active in community work as a youth mentor and anti-violence campaigner, and was celebrated for winning the first season of New Zealand's "Dancing with the Stars", a TV dance contest, in 2005.

Tributes flowed from New Zealand's rugby community for Hewitt, who played 66 matches for Super Rugby side Wellington and competed at provincial level for Hawke's Bay and Southland.

"I played against Norm as a young player, and he was uncompromising on the field but always gracious with his time off it," said New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson.

"He was a regular on the sidelines of club rugby, passionate about the provincial game and a proud All Black and Māori All Black. Our thoughts are with Norm's family and loved ones at this time."