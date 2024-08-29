Open Extended Reactions

Sam Cane has been handed a shot at redemption in Saturday's clash with the Springboks, after the former All Blacks skipper was named in the run-on side for the Rugby Championship Test in Johannesburg.

Cane was red-carded for a high tackle in the 29th minute of last year's Rugby World Cup Final against the same opposition, a match South Africa went on to win 12-11.

But Cane now has the opportunity to make up for the indiscretion after All Blacks coach Scott Robertson named him in the No. 7 jersey in place of Dalton Papali'i.

Scott Barrett also returns to the squad having sat out the Tests against Argentina through injury, the lock retaking the captaincy from Ardie Savea.

"To play South Africa at Ellis Park is one of the greatest tests you can prepare for; we will embrace the occasion," Robertson said.

"We have a lot of respect for the Springboks and we are looking forward to what will be an electric atmosphere at an iconic venue."

Cane stepped down from the captaincy earlier this year having committed his longer-term future to Japanese club rugby.

Sam Cane is set to start for the Alll Blacks. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

It was thought that the veteran No. 7 might struggle to feature in Robertson's new All Blacks era, given his troubled run with injury. But the coach clearly feels like Cane still has plenty to offer, particularly against the physical world champions.

Robertson said the biggest considerations in selecting his side, which includes a start for flanker Sam Cane, were experience, combinations and a bench that can counter the Springboks' vaunted 'bomb squad' of forwards in the second half.

"Their kicking game is exemplary, as is their ruck work," added Robertson. "We have seen their game evolve, how they play and how they use their forwards.

"Add in some Tony Brown magic and they can play around you too. They also have the physicality that comes with any Springbok team."

Cane came off the bench in the All Blacks' 42-10 win over Argentina at Eden Park a fortnight ago.

NEW ZEALAND: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Ethan Blackadder, Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett (c), Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams.

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Sam Darry, Samipeni Finau, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Tele'a