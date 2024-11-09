Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Joe Schmidt hailed cross-code superstar Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii's "strong" Wallabies debut after he helped Australia to a remarkable 42-37 victory over England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday.

It was Suaalii's first professional rugby union match after his high profile cross-code switch as he ran out for the Wallabies before his Super Rugby debut. Despite not having played competitive rugby union since 2019 for the Australian Schoolboys, he slotted in effortlessly into the Wallabies' midfield and helped guide them to a last-gasp victory over England at Twickenham.

England scored twice early on through Chandler Cunningham-South and were 15-3 up after 20 minutes. But Tom Curry was forced off injured, and from there the Wallabies built, and scored tries through Tom Wright and Harry Williams to go into the break two points ahead.

The second-half was similarly hectic with Jeremy Williams crossing for Australia, Ollie Sleightholme striking twice for England, Andrew Kellaway then putting the Wallabies in front only for Maro Itoje to score and Marcus Smith to convert what England thought was the match-clinching score. But then Max Jorgensen scored in the 83rd minute to break English hearts, with Noah Lolesio chipping in with 15 points.

Suaalii, 21, was a constant threat in midfield, and teed up Wright's opener with a beautiful no-look basketball-type pass.

"I thought [Suaalii] was strong," Schmidt said. "I thought he was really well supported by Len Ikitau. Lenny was outstanding. Even right at the end of the game, he took the corner, drew the defender, released Max Jorgensen. I thought those two, they dovetailed pretty well through that midfield.

"Joseph obviously got a few kick-offs back for us. He's a bit of an aerial freak, but at the same time, it was a good learning experience for Joseph as well. I know there were some doubts expressed about him being selected and the risk. I think people would now see the opportunity of involving a young man like that, particularly the way he prepared during the week. I thought he was really professional."

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii starred for Australia in their win over England on Saturday. Getty

Schmidt also spoke of how Sualli's diligence in preparation has helped enhance his performances.

"He's still probably finding his feet in the game. There are subtleties that are very different. But with that diligent work ethic, that professionalism and the athleticism that he possesses, I thought it was a really confidence-boosting debut," he said.

Schmidt took heart from the Wallabies' incredible self-belief and said this victory was proof of the progress they're making as a team after a tough Rugby Championship campaign where they won one from six.

Up next for the Wallabies are Wales and Schmidt smiled when he said Australia are still gunning for the northern hemisphere Grand Slam as they have one eye on the British & Irish Lions coming to Australia next summer.

"You're always trying to build belief, particularly from where we were this summer last year," Schmidt said. "Building those relationships and building a team, it takes time. There were things out there that we'll look at and we'll say, well, we've got to do that better.

"There are things that we'll try to build on that we did quite well. We'd be pretty short-term focused from that perspective, but as the coaches we've got a long-term aim. We know what's coming up next year in the middle of the year and we know the quality of what's coming in July 2025."

