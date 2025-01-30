Six Nations: Tommaso Allan returns, Ange Capuozzo on wing for Italy

Mark O'Connor is joined by ESPN's Tom Hamilton and James Regan to discuss whether Italy can cause major upsets in this season's Six Nations. (2:24)

Italy have made five changes from their last Test for their opening Six Nations clash against Scotland on Saturday as Tommaso Allan returns and Michele Lamaro takes over as captain.

Allan, who missed last season's Six Nations, earns his 82nd cap at Murrayfield and will start at fullback, meaning the influential Ange Capuozzo switches to wing in place of Jacopo Trulla, who played in their last game against New Zealand in November.

The other changes to the team announced on Thursday are in the pack as Lamaro replaces Manuel Zulinai on the flank and takes over the captaincy from Juan Ignacio Brex, who led the team in the 29-11 defeat to the All Blacks in Turin.

Tommaso Allan will start at fullback for Italy. Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

Lamaro missed the November clash against the Kiwis because of a shoulder injury.

Lorenzo Cannone replaces Ross Vintcent at the base of the scrum while Simone Ferrari comes into the front row for Marco Riccioni and Giacomo Nicotera takes over at hooker from Gianmarco Lucchesi.

All of the four forwards dropped for Saturday's game are on the replacements bench.