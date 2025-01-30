Six Nations: Stafford McDowall to partner Huw Jones in Scotland midfield

ESPN's Tom Hamilton and James Regan join Mark O'Connor to debate whether this is the year Scotland can finally earn their first Six Nations title. (2:19)

Is this the year Scotland can finally win their first Six Nations title? (2:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Stafford McDowall will earn a ninth cap at inside centre for Scotland in the place of injured captain Sione Tuipulotu in an otherwise experienced backline to face Italy in their Six Nations opener at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Tuipulotu is expected to miss the entire competition in a huge blow for coach Gregor Townsend, but McDowall will be able to show his quality as he partners Huw Jones in the midfield.

"Stafford has been very consistent for Glasgow (Warriors) and for us when he has had the opportunity," Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said.

"He really brings a physicality and an edge to the game, both in attack and defence."

Blair Kinghorn is at fullback, with Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham on the wings. Co-captain Finn Russell is at fly-half with Ben White making up the halfback pairing.

Stafford McDowall has been named in place of the injured Sione Tuipulotu. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

Matt Fagerson is at No. 8, with flankers Rory Darge (also co-captain) and Jamie Ritchie in the back row. Jonny Gray and Grant Gilchrist make up the lock pairing.

Hooker Dave Cherry has props Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson either side of him. Cherry will play his first game since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Scotland are seeking to lift the trophy for the first time since 1999, the last year it was known as the Five Nations and before Italy's entry into the competition.

"Getting to start at home is massive and it has been a good training week. Italy are a quality side and have shown that for two or three years," Townsend said.

"They have been a difficult opponent for us and other teams. They really upped their game in last year's Six Nations with two wins and a draw, and one of those victories was against us, so they will be confident.

"There is intelligence in how they play, when they look after the ball, when they move it. They are a quality side and play with a lot of passion."

Scotland:

Pierre Schoeman, Dave Cherry, Zander Fagerson, Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge (co-captain), Matt Fagerson, Ben White, Finn Russell, Duhan van der Merwe, Stafford McDowall, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham, Blair Kinghorn.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Gregor Brown, Jack Dempsey, George Horne, Tom Jordan, Kyle Rowe.

play 1:05 Italy beat Scotland to set new Tier 1 record Relive three classic Six Nations games between Italy and Scotland ahead of the 2025 tournament this weekend.

Further reading:

- Why each team will find Six Nations success, and why they won't

- WATCH: Can Scotland win their first title since 1999? ESPN writers debate

- Six Nations and Women's Six Nations: Full fixture list

- Six Nations history, past winners, more