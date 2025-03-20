Super Rugby Pacific boss Jack Mesley tells the ESPN Scrum Reset team that he is keen to bring back "Super Round" -- possibly staging the event in Fiji. (1:24)

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson will be open to an approach from Newcastle Knights captain Kalyn Ponga should the National Rugby League (NRL) talent want to switch to rugby union.

Australia-born Ponga, who has New Zealand parents and Maori heritage, has previously spoken of playing for the All Blacks one day.

Kalyn Ponga in action for the Newcastle Knights. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

"He's done it a few years ago as well, showing his interest," Robertson told the Rugby Direct podcast.

"If he comes to us, we'll have a conversation. You always keep the door open. He's a hell of a player."

The 26-year-old fullback is contracted with the Knights until the end of the 2027 season but his playing future has been the subject of fierce media speculation in Australia and New Zealand in recent weeks.

Ponga has not represented either nation in a rugby league test but both the Kangaroos and Kiwis coaches are keen to select him.

Reuters was unable to reach Ponga for comment, while the Knights were unable to provide immediate comment either.

His father and manager Andre told Australian media that his son was mainly focused on his club and had not thought as far as international selection.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR), the country's governing body for rugby union, did not provide immediate comment.

NZR has had some success luring league talent to the 15-man code.

Sonny Bill Williams won two World Cups (2011, 2015) for the All Blacks in a 58-test career after playing test rugby league.

More recently, Kiwis representative Roger Tuivasa-Sheck switched to union in 2022 and earned three All Blacks caps before returning to the NRL last year for another stint with the New Zealand Warriors.