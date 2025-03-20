England vs Italy: John Mitchell opts for youth in Women's Six Nations opener

Open Extended Reactions

Mia Venner is among the uncapped players given a chance by England. Alex Davidson - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

England coach John Mitchell has picked five uncapped players in his squad for their Six Nations opener against Italy in York on Sunday.

Fullback Emma Sing and winger Mia Venner have been picked to start in a new look back-three, while Lilli Ives Campion will make her first Test start in the second-row.

May Campbell, Jade Shekells and Flo Robinson have been named to make their first England appearance off the bench.

Emily Scarratt starts alongside Holly Aitchison in the midfield.

Helena Rowland has been named at fly-half alongside Lucy Packer at scrum-half.

For the most part, Mitchell has stuck with his senior players in the forwards.

Zoe Aldcroft, who takes on the captaincy, leads a strong pack including flanker and former skipper Marlie Packer, Amy Cokayne and Maud Muir.

While five players are set to debut and others have only a handful of international experience, the 23 still has 822 appearances between them.

England are looking to win their seventh straight Six Nations crown as well as build a squad capable of winning a first World Cup in a decade later in the year.