Women's Rugby World Cup: France seal semifinal place with dramatic comeback

Discover how France came from behind to beat Ireland and reach the Women's Rugby World Cup semifinals. (0:42)

Open Extended Reactions

Ireland fell agonisingly short of a place in the last four of the Women's Rugby World Cup, throwing away a 13-0 half-time lead to crash out 18-13 to France in their quarterfinal at Sandy Park.

Scott Bemand's team were looking for just a second ever semifinals appearance and looked to be in command after Linda Djougang and Stacey Flood went over in the first half.

However, France stunned them with a dramatic comeback after the interval, Joanna Grisez going over with the crucial score with 13 minutes remaining to break Ireland hearts.

It had all started so promisingly for Ireland, when Niamh O'Dowd was brought down close to the line and her front-row partner Djougang powered over for the opening score. Dannah O'Brien was just wide with the conversion.

Joanna Grisez of France celebrates scoring the decisive try against Ireland in the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Rose Bernadou was then sent to the sin bin for a tip tackle on Eve Higgins before Ireland doubled their lead in the 30th minute.

Aoife Wafer went close as the ball emerged from the scrum and with a player advantage, Ireland worked it through the hands where Flood was waiting to cross the line. O'Brien's conversion again was wide of the mark.

The fly-half finally found success between the posts to extend the lead to 13-0 with a penalty before an onslaught to finish off the half saw them go through 33 phases, but in the end, Ireland were unable to extend their lead.

Morgane Bourgeois' penalty at the start of the second half began the France fightback, then Ireland's position grew more precarious when Grace Moore was sent to the sin bin.

- New Zealand beat resilient South Africa in Women's Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

- Canada thump Australia, will face NZ in Women's Rugby World Cup semifinal

Number eight Charlotte Escudero found space to break Ireland's line after France had moved the ball well through the hands to claw it back to 13-10.

Then came a moment in which the quarterfinal turned. Amee-Leigh Costigan was left with a two vs. one as her side looked to extend their lead from a good position, but after she was caught out.

Grisez took possession inside the Ireland half and ran the length of the pitch to hand her side the lead for the first time.

Bourgeois kicked a late penalty to leave Ireland needing a try to haul themselves back into the contest, but France clung on to progress to the last four.