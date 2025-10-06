Lewis Moody: Who is the England World Cup winner? What is MND?

Open Extended Reactions

Former England captain Lewis Moody revealed on Monday that he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Moody, 47, retired from rugby in 2012 after an illustrious career spanning 16 years, which saw him represent Leicester Tigers, Bath, England and the British and Irish Lions.

The former flanker won almost every trophy available to him and played in some of the biggest games the sport has to offer.

We look back at Lewis Moody's career and everything he achieved in the game.

Lewis Moody ended his playing career with Bath. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Who is Lewis Moody?

Moody was born on June 12, 1978 in Ascot and began playing rugby at the age of five at Bracknell, who he played for until he was 12.

Moody attended prestigious rugby school Oakham, whose alumni includes fellow England internationals Jack van Poortvliet and Tom Croft, as well as Scotland's Hamish Watson and Wales fly-half Sam Costelow.

While a student there, Moody initially operated as a centre and then as a full-back.

Moody joined the Leicester Tigers academy, where he moved to the back row and became a flanker.

Lewis Moody celebrates winning the 2001 Heineken Cup with Leicester teammates. Adam Davy/EMPICS via Getty Images

He quickly made waves at Leicester and became the youngest player to represent the club in the league in 1996, aged 18 years and 94 days, a record now held by Ben Youngs.

Moody became a mainstay at Welford Road and would go on to represent the club 217 times, the most for a flanker, before spending his final two years at Bath.

He made his England debut in 2001 against Canada and would go on to become an integral part of the World Cup winning side in 2003.

Moody also represented the British and Irish Lions on the 2005 tour to New Zealand.

Lewis Moody represented the British and Irish Lions on three occasions against New Zealand. David Rogers/Getty Images

What has Moody won?

Moody was at Leicester during their glory years and played a part in seven Premiership wins, including winning four titles in a row between 1999 and 2002.

Tigers also won consecutive European titles in 2001 and 2002 and Moody also featured in the side that won the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2007.

Lewis Moody celebrates winning the 2003 Rugby World Cup with England teammates. Joe Mann/Offside via Getty Images

He won 71 caps for England, winning two Six Nations titles, including the Grand Slam in 2003.

Moody played in all seven matches as England made history when winning the 2003 Rugby World Cup, winning the decisive lineout before Jonny Wilkinson's winning drop goal in the final and being awarded an MBE in 2004.

He played in all three Test matches in the 2005 Lions series in New Zealand.

In 2007, Moody again featured heavily for England as they reached the 2007 World Cup final, and he ended his career as England captain at the 2011 Rugby World Cup, before retiring from all forms of the game a year later.

Lewis Moody captained England at the 2011 Rugby World Cup. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

What was Moody like as a player?

Having made his debut aged 18 against Orrell, few would have predicted just how Moody's career would have turned out.

Recalling his debut with the Independent in 2002, Moody said: "It was pretty terrifying."

"Everybody looked so huge, they thought, 'who the hell is this young sprog?' I weighed about 13 stone at the time and was treated like a rag doll -- it was much harder than I thought it would be, and it taught me a lot.''

Lewis Moody shows his fearlessness as he attempts a charge down against Argentina in 2009. David Rogers/Getty Images

Moody became a fearless, uncompromising flanker, and developed the nickname "Mad Dog" for his commitment to the cause for club and country.

Moody's passion for the game was second to none, emphasised by him playing with a stress fracture in his leg while at Leicester. He also made a speedy recovery from a nasty ankle break, playing the full 80 minutes in his first game back just three months later.

The flanker would never back down from any challenge, perhaps best shown when Moody became the first England player to be sent off at Twickenham after getting into a vicious fight with Leicester teammate Alesana Tuilagi in the win over Samoa.

Lewis Moody became the first English player to be sent off at Twickenham after his fight with Alesana Tuilagi at Twickenham in November 2005. David Rogers/Getty Images

What has Moody done since he retired?

Upon retiring from playing in March 2012, Moody set up the Lewis Moody Foundation in 2014, a charity which helps to tackle brain tumours with research, support and education.

Moody's legacy on the pitch has continued with son Dylan, who is a promising goalkeeper with Southampton under-18s and has represented England under-18s.

Lewis Moody holds the Web Ellis Cup during England's 2003 World Cup reunion at Twickenham. Dan Mullan - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

What is MND?

Motor Neurone Disease causes muscle weakness which progressively gets worse over months or years.

Messages from motor neurones in the spine and brain gradually stop reaching muscles, which causes them to weaken, stiffen and waste.

There is currently no cure for MND, but treatments can help manage symptoms for as long as possible.

The condition usually develops over the age of 50. People with MND have a reduced life expectancy.

Fellow rugby players Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow have died after being diagnosed with the disease in recent years.

What are the symptoms?

Early symptoms include stiff or weak hands -- people may have problems holding or gripping things.

Other signs include weak legs and feet. This can cause problems with tripping over, lifting the feet or climbing stairs, for example. People may also experience painful twitches, spasms or muscle cramps, later signs of MND include issues with breathing, swallowing and speaking.

Around half of people with MND experience changes to their thinking and behaviour.

How is MND diagnosed?

Neurologists can typically diagnose MND following a patient being referred by a GP.

Tests that help diagnose MND include blood tests, tests on the nerves, and MRI scans.

MND symptoms can progress at varying speeds, which can make diagnosing the condition challenging.

How many people are affected and are there different types of MND?

MND affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time. Overall, there is a one in 300 risk of getting MND across a person's lifetime.

Different forms of MND affect people in different ways. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is the most common form of MND, causing weakness and wasting in the limbs, muscle stiffness and cramps.

Early symptoms usually include tripping up or dropping things.

Bulbar onset MND or progressive bulbar palsy (PBP) mainly affects the muscles of the face, throat and tongue, with early signs including slurring of speech or difficulty swallowing.

Progressive muscular atrophy (PMA) affects fewer people, while primary lateral sclerosis (PLS) is a rare form of MND.

What has Moody said?

After revealing his diagnosis in an interview with the BBC, Moody said on social media: "I'm writing to share some tough news.

"I have recently been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Motor Neurone Disease.

"This has been incredibly hard to process and a huge shock to me and my family.

"I feel fit and well in myself and I'm focused on staying positive, living life and dealing with the changes I will experience as they come.

"I am being well supported by my family, friends and medical professionals.

"Since retiring from the sport I love, and alongside my wife Annie, I've been able to dedicate much of the past 12 years to fundraising for The Lewis Moody Foundation in support of those affected by brain tumours.

"My plan is to continue with this but to also create an opportunity to support a charity closer to my current situation.

"I will continue to embrace life and grasp opportunities in the same way I always have."

