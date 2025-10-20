The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss Carter Gordon's return to rugby and how Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii could play a role in Gordon reclaiming the Wallabies No. 10 jersey. (2:19)

Wallabies centre Hunter Paisami is likely to be among Australia's fringe first-choice players who earns the chance to push for a regular starting spot as Joe Schmidt prepares to make multiple changes for the one-off Test with Japan in Tokyo on Saturday.

Paisami is poised to deputise for John Eales Medal winner Len Ikitau at No. 12, after the world-class midfielder officially commenced his nine-month stint with English club Exeter in the Chiefs' 38-0 win over Harlequins on Sunday.

Ikitau had a hand in one of Exeter's five tries in a typically sound display alongside Brumbies and Wallabies teammate Tom Hooper, who also made his first official Premiership start.

The absence of the Wallabies duo from Schmidt's squad, who both started in the Bledisloe Cup defeat in Perth, so too Will Skelton, as well as the retirement of James Slipper, means there will be at least four changes to Australia's run-on XV that faces the Brave Blossoms.

And it looms as the perfect opportunity for Paisami to push his case, with the centre's only other start this season coming in the narrow loss to Argentina in Sydney.

"We're keen obviously - there's a few of us here, we've got Hamish (Stewart), Filipo Daugunu as well that can cover that 12 jersey," Paisami said in Tokyo.

"So it's for us just to push each other, compete, that way we can get better and hopefully get more game time in the 12 jersey.

"Obviously with the quality and consistency that Joey (Suaalii) and Len (Ikitau) have been playing, it's pretty hard to go away from that."

Schmidt may also consider Hamish Stewart at inside centre, but the fact the Western Force midfielder was part of Australia A's thumping 71-7 win over the Japan XV suggests a fresh Paisami is likely to get the nod.

Hunter Paisami is in line for a second Test start this season when the Wallabies face Japan in Tokyo Matt King/Getty Images

Stewart could yet offer cover on the bench at fly-half and the midfield, though Schmidt last week indicated that returning playmaker Carter Gordon was in line for an immediate opportunity after completing his switch from Gold Coast Titans.

"Carter being the 10 in the squad, there's a pretty good chance that he may be involved (against Japan)," Schmidt said last week.

"If we don't invest now, we're not going to profit in two years' time when that home World Cup is still a massive, massive opportunity for us to really demonstrate what we can do in the game here in Australia."

While Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii was rushed straight into the Wallabies starting side against England after his switch from rugby league last year, Schmidt has Tane Edmed at his disposal at fly-half with the Brumbies-bound playmaker already having enjoyed two starts in the Rugby Championship.

Elsewhere, Rob Valetini looms as a certain starter after working his way back from injury off the bench, the Brumbies back-rower seemingly slotting straight into the No. 6 jersey vacated by Hooper, while Fraser McReight's busy workload means Carlo Tizzano might finally be given an opportunity in the No. 7 jersey.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Jeremy Williams loom as the likely replacement options for Skelton, while the return of Andrew Kellaway from injury gives Schmidt more versatility in his back-three contingent.

And Angus Bell, who has been largely used as a super-sub this season behind Slipper, may finally get a crack in the No. 1 jersey after the Waratahs front-rower, who will take up a stint with Ulster after the Wallabies' spring tour, having missed the loss to the All Blacks in Perth altogether.

Schmidt will confirm his team on Thursday afternoon for a match that while the Wallabies themselves might not be buying into the Eddie Jones revenge narrative, certainly carries some extra significance for the broader Australian rugby community.

But it is also a danger game, of sorts, with Australia having everything to lose and nothing to gain from a world rankings perspective, which is growing increasingly important in the countdown to the 2027 World Cup draw in Sydney in December.