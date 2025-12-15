Wales captain Jac Morgan to join Gallagher PREM side Gloucester

South Africa end 2025 in style annihilating Wales 73-0, their biggest-ever defeat at the Principality Stadium. (1:06)

Wales captain Jac Morgan will join Gloucester at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old flanker's contract with the Ospreys was coming to and end and, with the region rumoured to be the one that will be cut by the WRU in 2027, it was expected he would not renew.

Morgan has been at the Swansea based region since 2021, when he made the move from boyhood club the Scarlets.

Gloucester have become a home for Wales players in recent years, with club captain Tomos Williams and centre Max Llewellyn currently plying their trade at Kingsholm.

Morgan told Gloucester's website: "I'm delighted to sign for Gloucester Rugby ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Jac Morgan will play his club rugby for Gloucester next season. Ian Cook - CameraSport via Getty Images

"It's a great club with brilliant supporters, I know a lot of players at Gloucester who speak highly of the environment and I'm excited for the future.

"I'm also looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Gallagher Prem."

The 105kg forward has made 24 Wales caps, scoring seven tries, most recently in the defeat against Argentina, in which he dislocated his shoulder in the act of scoring.

Morgan was one of only two Welsh players selected for last summer's British and Irish Lions tour, alongside Williams, who later withdrew with a hamstring tear.

He played in the second and third Tests, scoring a try in the third Test in Sydney.

Gloucester Director of Rugby George Skivington said: "We're really pleased to get a deal for Jac over the line.

"He's a genuinely world-class rugby player and has a big impact in every team he's been a part of, and that's a really exciting prospect.

"Jac no doubt had lots of offers on the table, so for him to commit to the project here at Kingsholm is a great nod to the programme we have in place, and the ambition we have for next season and beyond.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Jac into the group next season."