Sydney has struck a mega deal with the UFC to host three pay-per-view events over the next four years, beginning with UFC 293 in September this year.

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is rumoured to headline the first event if he is able to overcome South African Dricus Du Plessis, when the pair square off nine weeks earlier at UFC 290 in Las Vegas.

Whittaker would likely set up a tantalising re-match against reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The nation's top fighter, Alex Volkanovski, and Tai Tuivasa are also expected to feature on one of the Sydney cards.

"Australians are some of the most passionate fight fans in the world and we know these Sydney events are going to be massive," said UFC president Dana White. "Sydney was the first Australian city to host a UFC pay-per-view, and we are going to bring incredible events every time we come back over the next four years."

The Harbour City is no stranger to the UFC, having already staged five events -- the most of any Australian city -- though it hasn't hosted since 2017.

"It's about time that we have a major UFC event back in Sydney, so local fans can watch our home-grown talent," said New South Wales premier Chris Minns. "This is a big win for UFC fans and the state's economy. Thousands of people will fly into our state to see the biggest UFC events in Sydney in more than a decade."

More to follow...