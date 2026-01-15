Open Extended Reactions

Michael Chandler insists the likelihood of a fight against Conor McGregor on the UFC's White House card is higher than ever, and talks are taking place.

McGregor and Chandler's on-off fight saga will reach a three-year mark by the time of the UFC's huge plans to stage a fight on June 14 at the residence of the president of the United States.

They coached The Ultimate Fighter in 2023 which put them on a collision course which hasn't yet materialised.

McGregor pulled out of a scheduled fight with Chandler due to an injury in 2024. The Irish superstar hasn't fought since 2021, when he broke his leg in defeat to Dustin Poirier.

But Chandler is bullish that McGregor's comeback is close.

"The odds are higher than they ever have been, at this point," he told ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Michael Chandler insists his fight with Conor McGregor could still happen. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

"It's no secret, obviously, that I want to fight Conor. And it's no secret, from the things that he is posting, the interviews he is doing, the number of times he has said my name, posting a video of me and him and our highlights... he wants to fight me, and I want to fight him.

"He wants to fight at the White House. I want nothing more than to be wearing the red, white and blue and walking onto the White House lawn.

"You know how hard it is to put percentages on anything in mixed martial arts, it's such a crazy sport and that's why we love it. But one thing is for sure - Conor wants to fight me at the White House, I want to fight him at the White House.

"Conversations are being had, things are moving in that direction.

"But we will never know when this thing is going to be announced.

"All I know is that I will start training soon, laser-focused on June. They will keep holding the cards close to their chest as they always do, to keep things a secret."

It's been 19 months since Michael Chandler's stepped foot in the Octagon, and after his fight cancellation at UFC 303, it appears he'll have to wait a bit longer. ESPN

Chandler reiterated that talks are taking place to agree the fight: "Conversations are happening. I am trying to make this thing happen.

"Conor and I have our history, it boiled over a couple of times. Words were said, pushes happened, we have a history.

Two-weight UFC champion McGregor, now 37, will have been absent from the Octagon for five years if he returns at the planned White House event. He has lost three of his past four fights, including twice to Poirier.

Chandler, 39, has lost five of his past six fights. Most recently he was stopped by Paddy Pimblett, who fights Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title next week at UFC 324.