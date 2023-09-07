In the time since the Atlanta Dream's last WNBA playoff appearance in 2018, the franchise has gotten a new ownership and front office, moved to a different home arena and had four head coaches and three draft lottery picks. That includes 2022's No. 1 selection, Rhyne Howard, who was last season's Rookie of the Year.

The wait for a return to the postseason ended Wednesday, when the Dream clinched their berth with a 79-68 victory over the Seattle Storm.

One player remains from the 2018 Atlanta team that advanced to the WNBA semifinals: forward Monique Billings, who was a rookie that year. Renee Montgomery, a guard for the Dream in 2018, is retired and part of Atlanta's ownership group.

Wednesday, Billings had her best game of the season at the perfect time for the Dream (18-20), with 14 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists.

"Basketball is a sport we play, but there's so much more to life," said Billings, a second-round pick (No. 15) out of UCLA. "Everything I've gone through the last few years is just life experiences. I just want to continue to grow as a person and as a player.

"I've felt support since Day 1. I'm a [Californian], but it feels like I'm from Atlanta. It's been a while; I've got a couple miles on my legs since [2018]. Last season we came so close. Me being a vet now, I feel ... maybe it is pressure, but it's a good type of pressure."

Former WNBA guard Tanisha Wright, who won a championship with Seattle, is in her second season as coach of the Dream. Atlanta finished 14-22 last year, a game out of a playoff spot, and was determined to make it happen in 2023.

August was a struggle for the Dream, who went 3-8 in the month. Then they lost in overtime Friday at Minnesota to open September. But behind Billings, Allisha Gray (18 points) and Cheyenne Parker (17), the Dream won Wednesday to become the seventh team to earn its 2023 postseason spot.

Just one berth is left, and it will be claimed by either the Chicago Sky or Los Angeles Sparks, who are both 16-22.

The Dream have a chance to finish .500 as they finish the regular season at Washington on Friday and at home against Dallas on Sunday.

"I'm really proud of their effort," Wright said. "It's nice to be in [the playoffs], but we've still got two more games that we've got to go out and try to win."