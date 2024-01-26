        <
        >

          Alanna Smith to sign two-year deal with Lynx, agent says

          • Alexa Philippou, ESPNJan 26, 2024, 08:13 PM
            Close
            • Covers women's college basketball and the WNBA
            • Previously covered UConn and the WNBA Connecticut Sun for the Hartford Courant
            • Stanford graduate and Baltimore native with further experience at the Dallas Morning News, Seattle Times and Cincinnati Enquirer
            Follow on X

          Unrestricted free agent Alanna Smith will be signing with the Minnesota Lynx on a two-year deal, her agent Sammy Wloszczowski of SIG Sports told ESPN.

          The 6-foot-4 forward is coming off a career season with the Chicago Sky where she averaged 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game with a league-best 63% clip on 2-pointers.

          As a starter for the Sky in 2023 -- which fell in the first round of the playoffs to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces -- Smith averaged a career-high 26.5 minutes per game and was a candidate for Most Improved Player.

          The Australian product, who played collegiately at Stanford before being drafted No. 8 overall in 2019, spent the first three seasons of her WNBA career in a reserve role for the Phoenix Mercury before playing nine games for the Indiana Fever in 2022. Smith was also a member of the Australian women's basketball team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

          She joins a Lynx roster featuring fellow forwards Napheesa Collier, Jessica Shepard, Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhasz (all on unprotected contracts).