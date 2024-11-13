        <
          Caitlin Clark's best moments from LPGA pro-am

          play
          Nelly Korda: Playing with Caitlin Clark was like two friends hanging out (0:53)

          LPGA world No. 1 Nelly Korda talks about what it was like playing alongside WNBA star Caitlin Clark and the influence that Clark has on sports. (0:53)

          • ESPN.com
          Nov 13, 2024, 07:12 PM

          What can't Caitlin Clark do?

          The Indiana Fever star and WNBA Rookie of the Year played in a pro-am at The Annika at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, showing off her skills on the golf course. She played alongside world No. 1 Nelly Korda on the front nine and 10-time major champion -- and tournament namesake -- Annika Sörenstam on the back, finishing her round in four hours and 20 minutes.

          Here are some of the best moments from Clark's time on the links.

          Teeing off

          GOATs swap threads

          Great approach shot

          Celebration time

          Sweet shot

          Golfing with the greats

          A+ form

          Caitlin's fan club