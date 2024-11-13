LPGA world No. 1 Nelly Korda talks about what it was like playing alongside WNBA star Caitlin Clark and the influence that Clark has on sports. (0:53)

Nelly Korda: Playing with Caitlin Clark was like two friends hanging out (0:53)

What can't Caitlin Clark do?

The Indiana Fever star and WNBA Rookie of the Year played in a pro-am at The Annika at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, showing off her skills on the golf course. She played alongside world No. 1 Nelly Korda on the front nine and 10-time major champion -- and tournament namesake -- Annika Sörenstam on the back, finishing her round in four hours and 20 minutes.

Here are some of the best moments from Clark's time on the links.

Teeing off

GOATs swap threads

Great approach shot

On the court or on the course@CaitlinClark22's got game anywhere 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rBBQ3ltEHT — LPGA (@LPGA) November 13, 2024

Celebration time

Sweet shot

That touch. 💯



A picture-perfect lag putt by Caitlin Clark from off the green. pic.twitter.com/nRda7wv86v — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 13, 2024

Golfing with the greats

A+ form

Caitlin's fan club