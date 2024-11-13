What can't Caitlin Clark do?
The Indiana Fever star and WNBA Rookie of the Year played in a pro-am at The Annika at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, showing off her skills on the golf course. She played alongside world No. 1 Nelly Korda on the front nine and 10-time major champion -- and tournament namesake -- Annika Sörenstam on the back, finishing her round in four hours and 20 minutes.
Here are some of the best moments from Clark's time on the links.
Teeing off
Next on the Tee...@CaitlinClark22 and @NellyKorda ⛳️👏 pic.twitter.com/qtvlMqUGX1— LPGA (@LPGA) November 13, 2024
GOATs swap threads
Swapping jerseys with some of the best 🙌@NellyKorda 🤝 @CaitlinClark22 pic.twitter.com/x7X1e0catu— LPGA (@LPGA) November 13, 2024
Great approach shot
On the court or on the course@CaitlinClark22's got game anywhere 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rBBQ3ltEHT— LPGA (@LPGA) November 13, 2024
Celebration time
A fist pump worthy putt from @CaitlinClark22 👏 pic.twitter.com/tmqaMYzJi8— LPGA (@LPGA) November 13, 2024
Sweet shot
That touch. 💯— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 13, 2024
A picture-perfect lag putt by Caitlin Clark from off the green. pic.twitter.com/nRda7wv86v
Golfing with the greats
Just some legends right here 😳😮💨@NellyKorda | @CaitlinClark22 | @ANNIKA59 pic.twitter.com/wv2h8W4J1l— LPGA (@LPGA) November 13, 2024
A+ form
What can't @CaitlinClark22 do? 😆 pic.twitter.com/QTdxRSMJY8— LPGA (@LPGA) November 13, 2024
Caitlin's fan club
Inspiring the next generation of athletes 🫶 @CaitlinClark22 pic.twitter.com/U976SA3689— LPGA (@LPGA) November 13, 2024